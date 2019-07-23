Huawei Mate X shows up on TENAA, might be nearing launch

Huawei has been taking some time in launching its first foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate X. The company has not divulged any details as to why it is delaying the launch when the device was showcased back at MWC 2019, however, some reports point to the fact that the company might be taking some time to test the device out ahead of commercial rollout due to the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco.

The company might be done with waiting now and might launch the device very soon as it has just shown up on TENAA with the model number Huawei TAH-AN00. The listing consists of all the device specifications that were announced at MWC 2019.

According to the listing, Huawei TAH-AN00 will be a 5G smartphone that will weigh 300 grams and will have a dimension of 161×146.2x11mm. It will sport an 8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2480×2200 pixels. All of this will be backed by a 4,400mAh battery. It also states the terminal style as Fold.

At MWC 2019 Huawei stated that the Mate X will feature a triple camera setup. However, according to the TENAA listing, the device will feature a quad-camera setup. As far as we know, the device will sport a 40MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor.

We know that the Huawei Mate X will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor paired with an ‎ARM Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. It will come with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB/512GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via the company’s proprietary NM card.

The listing also states that the device will come with support for 55W fast charging technology. This will make the device one of the company’s fastest charging devices currently available in the market.