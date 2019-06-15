Huawei Mate X launch delayed as company more “cautious” after Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco

Huawei’s foldable phone Mate X launch has been delayed after the Samsung Galaxy Fold fiasco. The Chinese company told CNBC that Mate X will now arrive in the markets in September as it wants to be “cautious” after the Galaxy Fold issue, where the foldable phone was reported to be breaking for some reviewers.

To recall, Huawei Mate X was announced in February and was initially scheduled to ship in April. The phone is priced starting at $2600, which is more expensive than the $1980 Samsung Galaxy Fold.

In a major setback to Samsung, the Galaxy Fold’s release was delayed as several issues like flickering, broken screens and freezing on the review units were reported within days of use. It is unclear when Samsung Galaxy Fold will hit the markets. It was initially set to launch in the US on April 26.

Huawei is reportedly running extra tests on the device with mobile carriers as well as app developers to ensure it works well. As per a WSJ report, which quotes a senior vice president Vincent Peng, the company is working to improve the quality of the folding screen.

Huawei Mate X is bigger compared to the Galaxy Fold and has a single OLED flexible screen that folds outwards to transform it from a smartphone into an 8-inch tablet. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Fold has a folding screen and a visible crease that runs down the centre of the display.

Huawei Mate X gets 11mm thin body and the device is 5G-enabled. The battery is 4,500 mAh with 55W fast charging support. There is no screen gap in the Mate X when is folded and there is a little hinge, which Huawei likes to call the “Falcon Hinge”, around the back of the phone ensures all the components are aligned together.