Huawei sets date for Mate 40 launch: Here are the details

Huawei Mate 40 series will be the last to feature Kirin processors (Source: Huawei/Twitter)

Huawei Mate 40 series is all set to be unveiled on October 22. Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei’s consumer business, took to Weibo to confirm the launch event which will take place at 5:30 PM IST. At first, the Huawei Mate 40 series will be hitting the Chinese market. There is no confirmation over the global launch of the devices. As per an MIIT certification that surfaced a few months ago, the Huawei Mate 40 series will include three models – Huawei Mate 40, Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus.

Once again, the main focus of the device seems to be its camera module. The photo posted with the launch date was a snap of the sky taken from the bottom of a well or a similar structure. It also resembles an eye which may be an indication that the phones may come equipped with better technology to improve autofocus.

The leaked renders of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro suggest that it may feature a quad-camera setup on the back, something which has become very common in flagship smartphones. On the front, it will have a dual hole-punch selfie camera which is something we rarely see on flagship phones these days.

The renders also show that the phone will have a circular camera module on the back with Huawei branding on the bottom left corner. It may include a periscope lens as well. The selfie camera will be on the top left corner and the phone will have a rounded bezel-less display. Going with the recent trend in smartphones, it is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate as well.

Earlier this year, Huawei officially confirmed that the Mate 40 series will be the last to sport high-end Kirin processors. The announcement was made at the 2020 Summit of the China Information Technology Association by Huawei CEO.

