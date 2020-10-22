Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+ launched; details here

Both the Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+ sport a 6.76-inch 2K curved OLED display with a resolution of 2772x1344 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. (Image: Huawei)

Huawei has finally launched its Mate 40 lineup of flagship devices. The lineup includes the Mate 40 priced at Euro 899 (approximately Rs 78,309) Mate 40 Pro priced at Euro 1,199 (approximately Rs 1,04,405) and the Mate 40 Pro+ priced at Euro 1,399 (approximately Rs 1,21,820). The company also showcased the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS, which will be priced at Euro 2,295 (approximately Rs 1,99,912). The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be made available in the UK from November 13. The company did not announce the availability details of the Mate 40 and the Mate 40 Pro+ during the event.

The company still does not have access to Google services and is using its own in-house HMS services to power their devices. This means that even though all of these devices run a version of Android, they do not come with the Google Play Store or any of Google’s apps like YouTube.

Huawei Mate 40: Specifications

Huawei Mate 40 sports a 6.5-inch display with a full HD+ resolution. The device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 9000E processor with support for 5G. It comes with 8GB of RAM/128GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. The Mate 40 does not come with support for wireless charging.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 16MP ultra wide angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+: Specifications

Both the Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+ sport a 6.76-inch 2K curved OLED display with a resolution of 2772×1344 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. They are powered by the company’s own 5nm Kirin 9000 processor with integrated 5G capabilities. The Mate 40 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage, and the Mate 40 Pro+ comes with 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage. Both the devices are backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 50W fast wireless charging and 66W fast wired charging.

The Mate 40 Pro features a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 20MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 12MP periscope/telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom, and a 3D depth sensor. The Mate 40 Pro+ also sports a quad camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP periscope lens and a 20MP ultra wide angle lens.

