Huawei Mate 30 series will feature a circular camera module, hints new teaser video

Huawei is expected to launch its new flagship, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro on September 19 at an event it is holding in Munich, Germany. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared a new teaser video on Weibo, showing a circular camera sensor. This hints that the company might include a circular camera module on the back of the upcoming Mate 30 Pro smartphone.

We recently saw a leaked poster for the Huawei Mate 30 series, which revealed that it will come with a quad camera setup on the back with a huge bump. It is being said that the bump is a result of smart cases, which will be released alongside the lineup and will bring additional features to the phones.

According to earlier reports, the Huawei Mate 30 lineup will feature a camera setup co-developed with Leica, just like the previous Mate and P series smartphones. Two of the sensors on the Mate 30 series will be 40MP sensors.

It is also being said that the Mate 30 Pro will come with a triple camera setup on the front integrated inside of a notch. It will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 990 processor. The device will come with a display that curves to the sides at an angle close to 90-degrees.

It was earlier reported that the Mate 30 series will initially only be made available in China, due to Google not providing the company with a licensed version of its Android operating system and Google Play services due to the trade ban.

However, the company since then has announced that the series will launch across the globe without any Google applications and will come with third-party alternatives running on an open source version of Android 10.