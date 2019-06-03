Huawei Mate 30 series likely to come with Kirin 985, HongMeng OS: Report

Despite the US added Huawei to a trade blacklist, the company is on the track to launch the flagship Mate 30 series later this year. According to a tipster Teme (via Gizmo China), the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will be powered by the Kirin 985 processor, and will run on Huawei’s in-house custom HongMeng OS.

Advertising

The Twitter tipster claims Huawei plans to launch the Mate 30 series in September, although few details are available at the moment. In case you are not aware, HongMeng is the name of its own operating system, which the company said is a “plan B’ if it loses access to Google’s Android OS permanently.

HongMeng has been in the development for seven years, according to news site Huawei Central. While developing an operating system is not difficult, it’s the ecosystem and apps that decide the fate of the OS. Lack of apps means the new operating system will be outrightly rejected by consumers. A few mobile operating systems such as Samsung’s Tizen, Microsoft’s Windows Mobile and Firefox OS never really caught on due to the lack of developer support.

Also read: Huawei reportedly halts smartphone production lines after US ban

Chinese tech giant is at the center of the US-China trade war, with the Trump administration banning Huawei from buying American-made software and chipsets. Subsequently, a number of US firms such as Google and Intel have begun to cut ties with Huawei. Google announced it would suspend Huawei’s Android license. That means Huawei will be able to use the public version of Android and will not able to get access to Google’s core apps and services such as YouTube, Maps and Gmail. Later, Huawei and its affiliates were granted a temporary license to continue supporting its networks and smartphones through August 19.