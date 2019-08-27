Huawei Mate 30 Pro with Nokia Lumia 1020-like circular camera setup leaked in promotional poster

The Huawei Mate 30 lineup is expected to make its global debut sometime in the third week of September. Now leaked promotional material appears to confirm what to expect from the Mate 30 Pro.

An image of the unreleased Mate 30 Pro has surfaced on the tech leak site SlashLeaks. According to the material, the flagship smartphone will feature a Galaxy Note 10 Plus-like dual curved screen and a notch with the rumoured FaceID-like biometric authentication.

But what is intriguing about the Mate 30 Pro is the rear side of the phone. As seen in the leaked promotional poster, the smartphone has the circular cut out for a Leica-branded camera setup, reminding us of the Nokia Lumia 1020 PureView.

The leak shows a circular camera cut out, featuring four cameras. The setup reportedly includes an wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide angle lens and a Time-of-flight (ToF) lens. A quad-camera setup is also expected to offer 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom, same as the P30 Pro. Last year’s Mate 20 Pro had three cameras housed in a square-shaped camera module.

The Mate 30 Pro will reportedly include a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display, a 4200mAh battery and support for 55W fast charging. The phone will run on Google’s Android mobile OS and not Harmony OS. The promotional poster also mentions that the phone will be powered by the Kirin 990 processor. Huawei has already confirmed that it will announce the Kirin 990 with a built-in 5G modem on September 6 at IFA 2019.

Although Huawei has not confirmed the release date, many believe the Mate 30 Pro will be launched on September 19 in Munich, Germany.