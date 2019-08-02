Huawei Mate 30 Pro to sport two 40MP cameras on the back: Report

Huawei is expected to launch its Mate 30 series of smartphones this fall. Ahead of the launch, a new leak suggests that the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro will come with a 40MP primary sensor on the back with a variable aperture of f/1.6 – f/1.4, 1/1.5-inch sensor RYYB pixel layout paired with a secondary 40MP 1/1.8-inch sensor with a 120 degree ultra-wide lens and a tertiary 8MP telephoto sensor with 5X zoom capabilities.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is expected to sport a quad-camera setup on the back, however, Rodent950, the leakster who leaked all this information did not reveal details of the fourth camera. According to the leak, the device will come with a new Cine Lens feature built-in. But, we don’t know what this new feature will do as of now.

According to an earlier leak, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro was expected to sport two large Sony IMX600 series custom made sensors, which has been refuted with this leak.

To recall, Huawei last month trademarked Cine Lens and Matrix Camera terms last month.

According to earlier leaks, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will come in an all-glass build and won’t have any space for the metallic frame. It is also being reported that the device will not feature any physical buttons and will rely on artificial tactile feedback delivered by a linear motor to mimic the feel of pressing a button.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is said to sport a 6.71-inch display and will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 985 processor.