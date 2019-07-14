Huawei Mate 30 Pro leaked screen cover shows 90-degree curved display

Looks like the launch of Huawei Mate 20 Pro successor is not far away as a leaked image of a screen protector of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro makes it to the internet. The screen protector suggests the next Mate series phone to sport a new screen design with curved sides that will be more extreme than the screen of Samsung Galaxy S10.

A tipster Ice Universe shared a picture of a screen protector on Twitter claiming it to be of Mate 30 Pro. The sides of the cover carry a large curvature, which is almost 90 degrees.

With such a curve, the Mate 30 Pro might not only deviate largely from the Mate 20 Pro’s screen design but it could also have a different design altogether given it may have to shift the physical volume buttons and power key somewhere else from the edges.

While some users may be excited to have a curved screen on the next Mate series smartphone, others might be concerned about accidental touches and the phone slipping out of their hands. But looks like the curved screen is the way forward for the premium segment, given the OnePlus 7 Pro also launched with a curved screen display much like the Galaxy S10 and S10+.

Screen cover for the Mate30 Pro. The curvature is large. pic.twitter.com/JE70QRLpwg — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 11, 2019

Huawei is expected to launch the Mate 30 Pro later this year. On the hardware front, the device could be powered by a Kirin 985 chip with support for 5G connectivity. Also, the device could run Huawei’s own HongMeng OS rather than Google’s Android platform given the US ban.

Since the Mate 20 Pro came with three rear cameras, the Mate 30 Pro could sport four camera sensors or five camera sensors like the Nokia 9 PureView. Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be up against the likes of Apple iPhone 11 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 when it launches in the second half of 2019.