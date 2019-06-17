Huawei Mate 30 Pro concept renders show V-shaped quad camera, punch hole display

Huawei will take the wraps off the Mate 30 Pro later this year, but alleged concept renders that got leaked today already provides us with an early look at the upcoming flagship device. Published by YouTube channel Phone Industry and said to be concept renders, the photos clearly show the new model is going to look a lot different from its predecessor.

Based on the renders, the Mate 30 Pro will likely ditch the screen notch and instead comes with a punch hole display. The curved display is apparently going to have a refresh rate of 90Hz, similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro and Nubia Red Magic 3.

The back of the phone signals a slight change. Just like it’s been rumoured lately, the Mate 30 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup. However, for a change, Mate 30 Pro’s quad-camera are arranged in a V-shaped arrangement. Similar to the P30 Pro, the upcoming Mate flagship might support 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The device will be powered by a Kirin 985 processor, along with a 4200mAh battery and a 55W fast charger.

Huawei is caught in the middle of a trade war between the US and China. US President Donald Trump’s administration blacklisted Huawei last month as it accused the company of spying. The blacklisting, set to effect after a 90-day reprieve, would require US companies to take permission in order to do business with the Chinese tech giant.

Under a temporary license, the world’s second-largest smartphone maker has until August 19 to continue working with Google and other American tech companies including Intel and Qualcomm. After that, Huawei will lose access to Google’s Android OS. Huawei is already developing HongMeng, a new operating system that could replace Android.

It remains to be seen if Huawei launches the Mate 30 Pro with Android or HongMeng OS. The company usually launches new smartphones in the Mate series in the month of October.