Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 RS without Google Play services launched

Huawei has finally launched its much anticipated Mate 30 series of smartphones globally. The series includes Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 RS. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is priced at Euro 1,100 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, the 5G model will cost Euro 1,200, whereas, the Mate 30 is priced at Euro 800 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The company is yet to announce the availability of the smartphone.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro sports a 6.53-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1176 pixels. The display is curved at 88-degrees and the phone comes with support for the company’s own M-Pen stylus. It is powered by the Kirin 990 processor paired with the Mali-G76 MP16 GPU with GPU Turbo. The device does not come with any physical buttons and all of the things need to be done on the display itself.

The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a NM card. It will be made available in Black, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple and Emerald Green colour options. It is also rated for IP68 dust and water resistance.

The Mate 30 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 27W of fast wireless charging and 40W fast charging. The device will have both a 4G version and a 5G version made available across the globe.

In terms of camera specifications, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro features a 40MP primary Super Sensing camera paired with a 40MP ultra wide sensor along with an 8MP sensor with 3x optical zoom and a ToF sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies. There’s a dedicated sensor to recognize hand gestures, which works in conjunction with Huawei’s in-house Da Vinci NPU.

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 is slightly larger at 6.62-inches with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels with support for HDR 10. However, the screen on this one is not curved like the Pro variant. It is also powered by the Kirin 990 chipset. It is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for up to 27W of fast wireless charging and 40W fast charging. The device is rated IP53 for dust and water resistance.

The rear camera module consists of a 40MP primary sensor with RYYB colour filter, an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a ToF depth sensor. On the front, it features a smaller notch with a 24MP sensor for taking selfies.

Software

All of the Huawei Mate 30 series smartphones run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own EMUI 10 skin on top. Due to the Huawei US trade ban, the Mate 30 series doesn’t come with any Google Play Services, instead, Huawei has replaced them with their own solutions.

Huawei Mobile Services are fully open source and will be providing users with basic functionalities handled by Google Play Services earlier. Users will be able to download apps from Huawei’s AppGallery, which according to the company already has 390 million monthly active users.