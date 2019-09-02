Huawei Mate 30 launch on September 19 in Munich, but won’t run Google Play services

Huawei Mate 30 will launch on September 19 in Munich, Germany according to an official confirmation. The Mate 30 series will succeed last year’s Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro and will be powered by the latest Kirin processor from Huawei. But the future of Mate 30’s software is unclear as Google confirmed that the Huawei flagship will not run its Play services.

Huawei’s official post for the Mate 30 launch reads, “We’re going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.” Previously there have been leaked images indicating that Huawei plans to introduce a circular camera setup with four cameras at the back on the Pro variant of the Mate 30. Last year’s Mate 20 Pro came with three cameras, and Huawei will likely offer an upgrade in terms of camera performance compared to last year’s version.

A Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro variant are expected with the major differentiation being around the camera on the two phones. The Mate 30 Pro will take on other flagships like the upcoming Apple iPhone 11 Pro which will also get triple cameras, Google’s Pixel 4 and the just launched Galaxy Note 10+.

Leaks have claimed Huawei could add two 40MP cameras at the back of the Mate 30 Pro. Huawei’s Mate 30 series will run the Kirin 990 chipset from the company. Huawei is planning to reveal the new series on September 6 at IFA 2019.

However, Google’s core services like the Play Store, Gmail, YouTube will not be available on Mate 30 Pro. Earlier, Google told Reuters that the upcoming Mate 30 phones cannot be sold with a licensed version of Android or services due to the US government’s ban against the Chinese company.

While Huawei can run the Mate 30 series with the open-source version of Android, proprietary services like the Play Store, Gmail, YouTube for which the company needs a license will not function. The lack of Play Store access would also mean that Huawei Mate 30 users would be deprived of popular apps from Google and other developers, unless special apps are created for these phones.

The US Commerce Department has blacklisted the Chinese tech giant from doing business with American companies, and while it has been granted a 90-day reprieve in August, this will only allow to provide software updates to its current smartphones.

Huawei has showcased its own HarmonyOS at its developer conference in China this month, which will work across devices including phones, but the company has no plans of introducing mobiles running this new software. While Huawei has confirmed the launch date of the Mate 30 series which will put the focus on camera once again, this time all eyes will be on the software due to the ongoing political climate.