Huawei Mate 20X with stylus leaked ahead of October 16 launch

Huawei Mate 20X will take on Apple iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 when it launches on October 16 (Image Source: Winfuture.de)

Huawei Mate 20 series will be launched officially at an event in London on October 16. While leaks in the past revealed the specification and other details of the new Mate 20 series, a new set of leaked images now reveal one of the models to likely include a stylus. The live photos which are said to be taken in a Huawei store were posted by a Twitter handle by the name @ClubHuawei. The leaked images showcase a phone with a tall display mounted on a stand that reads ‘Mate 20’ with a stylus alongside. Two other phones are placed on the left side likely Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro.

Reports speculate that the bigger variant to be the Huawei Mate 20X which is said to be designed for gamers. The stylus on the leaked image appears to be slightly as compared to Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s S Pen stylus. While previous reports predicted Huawei to unveil a Mate 20 Porsche design handset besides the standard and Pro version, the Chinese handset in a teaser video earlier this month cited that the new device will be called Mate 20X. In the video, Huawei also gave hints of the device to likely carry a big battery and have a liquid cooling system for gaming.

As for the specifications, rumours have suggested that the Huawei Mate 20X might feature a huge 7.12-inch full HD+ display. The phone is expected to run the latest HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor and come with 8GB of RAM. In a related report, Huawei Mate 20 series supposed price details have surfaced online. According to MySmartPrice, Huawei Mate 20 will come for a price of EUR 799 (around Rs 68,300), while the Mate 20 Pro is said to retail at EUR 1,080 (around Rs 92,300) in the European markets. The all-new Huawei Mate 20 series launch event will take place in London on October 16 at 6:30pm IST.

