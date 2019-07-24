Huawei Mate 20 X (5G), Nova 5i Pro to launch in China on July 26

Huawei will be unveiling its Mate 20 X (5G) in China on July 26. Now, the company has confirmed it will be launching another smartphone dubbed, Huawei Nova 5i Pro. The company has posted a video showing the new Nova 5i Pro on its official Weibo account, stating that the device will launch on July 26.

According to the video, the Huawei Nova 5i Pro will be made available for pre-sale at 16:08 local time. The device is expected to be made available with online retailers like Vmall and JD.com. It is also speculated that the device will be rebranded as the Huawei Mate 30 Lite outside of China.

In the video, Huawei reveals that its Nova 5i Pro will sport a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor. On the front, it will feature a hole-punch display, which will house a 32MP sensor for taking selfies. The device will be powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor paired with a Mali-G76 GPU.

The device recently showed up on TENAA also, revealing a few key specifications. According to the listing, it will sport a 6.26-inch full HD+ LCD display. The device will come with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with128GB/256GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI 9.1 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery.

To recall, Mate 20 X (5G) was launched in the UK back in May, followed by other European markets. The device comes with a smaller battery due to the addition of the Balong 5000 modem.

Also note, as of now, China doesn’t have any 5G networks, the introduction of this phone might change that also. We might see the official unveiling of the 5G networks in China along with this device.