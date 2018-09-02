Huawei Mate 20 leaked images reveal triple camera setup, headphone jack

A bunch of new photos provide the best look at the upcoming Huawei Mate 20. (Image Source: Teknofilo.com) A bunch of new photos provide the best look at the upcoming Huawei Mate 20. (Image Source: Teknofilo.com)

A bunch of new photos provide the best look at the upcoming Huawei Mate 20. Someone from Huawei was seen holding the Mate 20 at the IFA tech trade show, as spotted by Spanish blog Teknofilo.com.

As per the leaked images, the phone’s triple-rear cameras could be seen within a square arrangement. While the three camera sensors can be seen in an L-shape, an LED flash module appears over the top-right corner of the array. The user holding Huawei Mate 20 was using a case with the device, therefore no details of the phone’s back were on display. In another picture, though, the phone’s bottom can be seen, with a type-C USB port. In its report, Teknofilo.com also claims to have spotted a 3.5mm headphone jack on Huawei Mate 20. Further, the phone’s rear does not appear to house a fingerprint sensor, implying that this device could hold an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will make their global debut on October 16 in London.

In addition, tipster @bang_gogo_ has also revealed some specs that could be found on Huawei Mate 20 via Twitter. It is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop notch, and a glass back design that could support wireless charging. To be launched in London on October 16, the phone could come with a 4200mAh battery, and stereo speaker support.

