Huawei Mate 20 series to launch in India next month, will be Amazon exclusive

Huawei has confirmed it will be launching the new Mate 20 lineup of smartphones in India next month. The company hasn’t revealed any particular date for the launch. Huawei recently launched the new series including Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X and Mate 20 RS alongside the Huawei Watch GT. Amazon India has put up a ‘notify me’ page on their platform pointing to the fact that these devices might be sold exclusively on Amazon.

Huawei Mate 20 is available in only one variant only, with 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage priced at €1,049 (approximately Rs 89,155). The device will be made available in Emerald Green, Midnight Blue, Twilight, Pink Gold and Black colour options.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Specifications and features

Huawei Mate 20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch 2K+ curved OLED display with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels. It is powered by the Kirin 980 processor along with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a nanoSD card, a new storage format from Huawei. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own EMUI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W SuperCharge.

On the back, the Mate 20 Pro gets a Leica-branded triple camera setup in a square box placed in the middle of the device. The setup consists of a 40MP wide angle lens with a f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP ultra wide angle lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and an 8MP 3x telephoto sensor with an aperture of f/2.4 and OIS. It features a 24MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies.

