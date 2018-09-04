Huawei Mate 20 leaked image reveals front panel with a water-drop notch

Huawei Mate 20 series leaked image reveals front panel with thin bezels and notch on top (Image Source: PhoneArena) Huawei Mate 20 series leaked image reveals front panel with thin bezels and notch on top (Image Source: PhoneArena)

Huawei at IFA 2018 event confirmed that its upcoming Mate 20 series will house the latest flagship SoC, HiSilicon Kirin 980. The Chinese smartphone maker already revealed that the Huawei Mate 20 smartphone will debut at an event on October 16. While there is more than a month left for the smartphone launch, leaks and rumours have begun spreading on the Internet at a faster pace.

PhoneArena managed to obtain a few images which the site claims to be of the standard edition of Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. The leaked image doesn’t tell much about the upcoming Mate 20 series, however, it does show off a cutout of a thin bezel screen. The image reveals two display panels, the one on left of said to be the Huawei Mate 20, while the other believed to be the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. If one goes by the image, the Pro version will likely have a larger notch than the base model. The image also reveals a curved edge display, quite similar to the one seen on Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones.

A separate leak of the purported Huawei Mate 20 Pro also surfaced revealing square camera setup with triple lenses at the back. Apparently, live images of the supposed Mate 20 Pro were spotted at IFA last week. The images showed a distinct square camera module with three lenses. According to reports, Huawei Mate 20 Pro might include triple camera system at the back with a 20MP primary sensor alongside a 12MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. The phone is expected to carry 3D face detection feature as well. XDA Developers previously cited that the Huawei Mate 20 will likely have a water drop notch design and ditch physical buttons. Meanwhile, the Mate 20 Pro is said to feature a premium glass design and support wireless charging.

As for the specifications, a Twitter user by the name @bang_gogo_ (via XDA Developers) suggested that Huawei Mate 20 will feature a 6.3-inch (2244 x 1080 pixel) AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM and 4,200mAh battery with fast and wireless charging. The phone is said to have a 3.5mm audio jack at the top and glass back cover.

