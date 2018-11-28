Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Which is best?

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has finally arrived in India. The flagship smartphone from Huawei has been launched at a premium price of Rs 69,990 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The phone will be available for purchase from December 3 on Amazon India for prime members.

Advertising

Huawei Mate 20 Pro features Leica-branded triple camera sensors at the back. The high-end smartphone is powered by Huawei’s flagship chipset, HiSilicon Kirin 980 which is fabricated on a 7nm process. The chipset feature second-generation dual NPU (neural processing unit) and promises a 40 per cent boost in power efficiency. The Mate 20 Pro has IP68 rated water and dust resistance.

While the Mate 20 Pro offers a host of interesting features, elegant design and a huge 4200mAh; it’s competitive pricing in India will directly set the new Huawei flagship against the premium phones Apple iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and Google’s Pixel 3 XL. In this article, we compare the Huawei Mate 20 Pro with these premium smartphones based on specifications, price etc.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs iPhone XS vs Galaxy Note 9 vs Pixel 3 XL: Price in India

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has been priced in India at Rs 69,990 for the 6GB RAM model. Apple iPhone XS comes for a price starting at Rs 99,900 for the 64GB model and goes all the way up to Rs 1,34,900 for the 512GB model. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 tags a price of Rs 67,900 for the 128GB model and Rs 84,900 for the 512GB storage model. Google’s flagship phone, Pixel 3 XL price in India starts at Rs 83,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 92,000 for the 128GB variant.

Advertising

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs iPhone XS vs Galaxy Note 9 vs Pixel 3 XL: Design, display

Huawei Mate 20 Pro features a curved glass body with tapered edges and aluminium frame. The glass back panel is dominated by square camera module that houses a triple camera and LED flash. The Huawei branding is inscribed down below. From the front fascia, the phone seems to blend design cue of Apple iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The Mate 20 Pro has thin curved bezels on the sides and rounded corners. At the top, there is wide cut out that features the front camera, infrared sensor and other sensors. The power button and volume keys are placed on the right side of the bottom. The Mate 20 Pro features an in-display fingerprint sensor which is quite responsive.

Similar to the Mate 20 Pro, Apple iPhone XS features glass design as well. However, the premium Apple iPhone has a stainless steel frame surrounding the perimeters. At the back, the phone has a dual camera set up which are aligned vertically. At the base sits speaker grill and charging port. The iPhone XS sports a minimal bezel display with a wide notch on top. Both the front and the back side is protected by the durable Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

Samsung’s flagship phone Galaxy Note 9 sports tall body with squared-off corners. Unlike the Mate 20 Pro and iPhone XS, this phablet size smartphone from Samsung does not feature a notch-style display. Besides the Galaxy Note 9 retains the 3.5mm audio jack which is missing on the Mate 20 Pro, iPhone XS and even the Pixel 3 XL. The volume keys and Bixby button are aligned on the left side while the power button is placed on the right side. The Galaxy Note 9 features the signature Infinity display with curved edges, narrow bezels and includes the hallmark of the Note series, the S Pen. The phone has dual rear cameras which are placed horizontally with a fingerprint scanner and heart rate sensor sitting beside it.

Google Pixel 3 XL inherits similar design language to that of the previous iteration, Pixel 2 XL. The phone has two-tone back, a single camera, and a circular-shaped fingerprint sensor. However, Google has made a shift to all-glass back on its new Pixel 3 XL with a soft-matte finish on the bottom part. The flagship Pixel phone embraces the notch that now houses dual front camera. The display features minimal bezels on the sides and chunky chin that bears the front-firing speaker. The SIM tray now sits right next to USB-C charging port.

In terms of display, Huawei Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch OLED display (3120×1440 resolution) with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Apple iPhone XS, on the other hand, sports a slightly smaller 5.8-inch OLED display with 2461×1125 pixel resolution. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a tall 6.4-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity Display. Google Pixel 3 XL comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and 2960×1440 pixel resolution. The display is coated with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection. It comes with HDR 10 support as well.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs iPhone XS vs Galaxy Note 9 vs Pixel 3 XL: Processing hardware

In terms of internal hardware, Huawei Mate 20 Pro is powered by the flagship Kirin 980 processor. The chipset fabricated on 7nm process promises 20 per cent speed improvement and 45 per cent GPU improvement. The phone comes with the proprietary NM (Nano Micro) card. The Mate 20 Pro has IP68 water and dust resistance.

Apple iPhone XS is powered by the in-house A12 Bionic chip. The chipset has a 7nm design and 8-core neural engine. The six-core A12 Bionic chip renders smooth performance and includes new ISP and improved AI processor.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is powered by the in-house Exynos 9810 processor. The chipset provides similar performance to that of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, be it multitasking, running graphics intensive games for extended hours etc. Samsung introduced an enhanced S Pen on its flagship phone for this year. The stylus comes with Bluetooth LE wireless support. The S Pen on the Galaxy Note 9 launches the camera app as well and takes more than 100 photos on a single charge. You can even control music player or video by simply pressing the S Pen button.

Google Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which is paired with Adreno 630 GPU for handling demanding tasks and gameplay. Google upgraded the Pixel Visual Core as well on its latest flagship phone.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs iPhone XS vs Galaxy Note 9 vs Pixel 3 XL: Camera and software

On the camera front, Huawei Mate 20 Pro features Leica-branded triple camera set up at the back comprising of a 40MP RGB primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 20MP wide-angle lens for capturing macro and landscape shots. The phone has a 24MP front-facing camera that comes with a f/2.0 aperture. The front camera sensor features infrared 3D facial recognition system which is quite similar to Apple’s Face ID.

Meanwhile, Apple iPhone features dual cameras at the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a 7MP TrueDepth front-camera sensor that supports Face ID and offers Memoji, Animoji.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, on the other hand, carries similar camera configuration to that of the Galaxy S9 Plus. It comes with 12MP dual rear cameras with the primary camera featuring variable aperture (switching between f/2.4 aperture and f/1.5 depending on the lighting condition), dual-pixel PDAF. The secondary 12MP camera has a 2X zoom lens. Both the sensors come with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support. The Galaxy Note 9 features an 8MP front-facing camera with autofocus and a wide f/1.7 aperture. The native camera app offers a bunch of features including Live Focus, Hyperlapse, AR Emoji, Super slow-mo at 960fps.

Google’s Pixel series is best known for the prowess in the camera segment. The Pixel 3 XL retains the same 12.2MP rear camera that was found on the Pixel 2 XL. However, the Mountain View company has upgraded the camera software and added a few interesting features, for instance, Top Shot, the Night Sight that manages to produce bright images in low-light. Besides this, the Google Pixel 3 XL now houses dual front-facing cameras having an 8MP unit each. The regular lens has f/1.8 aperture and phase-detection autofocus, while the wide-angle lens has a f/2.2 aperture.

In terms of software, Huawei Mate 20 Pro runs EMUI 9.0 based Android 9 Pie OS. Apple iPhone XS runs the custom iOS 12. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 came with Android Oreo OS onboard. Google Pixel 3 XL runs Android Pie and features Active Edge for launching Google Assistant.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs iPhone XS vs Galaxy Note 9 vs Pixel 3 XL: Battery and storage

Huawei Mate 20 Pro packs a huge 4200mAh battery and comes with wireless charging support and Wireless Reverse Charge as well. The phone includes new SuperCharge technology (charges at up to 40W). It comes in single 6GB RAM/128GB storage option in India. Apple iPhone XS is available in three storage options- 64GB/256GB and 512GB storage. The phone supports wireless charging.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 packs a 4000mAh battery and it also comes with wireless charging support. The phone offers two RAM/storage option- 6GB RAM/256GB and 8GB RAM/512GB storage. Google Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, carries a 3430mAh battery and has wireless charging support. The phone offers 4GB of RAM which is paired with either 64GB or 128GB internal storage.