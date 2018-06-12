Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to feature 6.9-inch Samsung OLED display: Report

Huawei Mate 20 Pro will apparently use a huge 6.9-inch OLED display from Samsung.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 12, 2018 12:18:56 pm
Huawei, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 Pro Huawei, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Samsung display, Mate 20 Pro leaks, Mate 20 Pro specifications, Mate 20 Pro price in India, Android Huawei Mate 20 Pro could feature a 6.9-inch OLED panel. (Image of Mate 10 for representation)

Huawei Mate 20 Pro will apparently use a huge 6.9-inch OLED display from Samsung. According to a report from South Korea’s The Bell, Samsung has already begun supplying various samples to Huawei. The report further said the production of the OLED panel is expected to start sometime in Q3 2018. Huawei is reportedly planning to launch the Mate 20 Pro in Q4 this year or Q1 2019.

The panel will be almost close to 7-inches, which means it will be greater than any other smartphone available on the market today. Huawei P20 and P20 Pro feature 5.8-inch and 6.1-inch displays, while the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro have 5.9-inch and 6-inch displays, respectively. Huawei is targeting China with a 6.9-inch smartphone, which is traditionally inclined towards large-screen phones.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see the upcoming Mate 20 Pro from Huawei to pack a 6.9-inch display. A number of companies including Samsung and Apple are rumoured to launch their next-generation flagship smartphones with extra large displays. The Galaxy Note 9 is said to arrive with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display whereas the iPhone X Plus may feature a 6.46-inch OLED display.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is one of the most-anticipated premium smartphones to launch this year. The device is speculated to be powered by Huawei’s proprietary Kirin 980 chipset, a triple-lens camera setup on the back, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone will be pitted against the Galaxy Note 9, iPhone X Plus, and Mi Mix 3. Huawei Mate 20 Pro is said to launch in September at the annual IFA tradeshow in Berlin.

 

