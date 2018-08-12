Huawei Mate 20 Pro teased, could feature triple rear cameras

Huawei Mate 20 Pro could feature a triple-camera setup on the back. (Image credit: Huawei/Twitter) Huawei Mate 20 Pro could feature a triple-camera setup on the back. (Image credit: Huawei/Twitter)

Huawei has released a new teaser for the upcoming flagship, likely to be called the Mate 20 Pro. The tweet reads that the company plans to offer its users with “real upgrades” when it comes to flagships, which hints that the next-generation Mate 20 series will come with major improvements.

In the tweet, Huawei P10 can be seen with dual rear-facing cameras on the left and on its right is the latest P20 Pro with a triple camera setup. The company highlights the P20 Pro’s triple lens camera system and calls the device a real upgrade over its predecessor. It looks like Huawei is taking a pot shot at Samsung because the Galaxy Note 9 not only looks identical to the Note 8 but also, they feature dual cameras on the back. The tweet ends with the text “Imagine what will come next…” which appears to confirm that the Mate 20 Pro will be completely different from the Mate 10 Pro.

On the hardware front, Huawei’s teaser doesn’t reveal anything, obviously. We do know that Huawei is preparing to launch three smartphones in the Mate 20 series: Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20, and Mate 20 Lite. Out of the three, Mate 20 Pro is going to be a flagship smartphone and a potential rival to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and iPhone X 2018. For example, rumours say the Mate 20 Pro will likely boast a 6.9-inch notched OLED display, a Kirin 980 processor, in-display fingerprint scanner, 6GB or 8GB RAM, and a triple camera setup on the rear.

Huawei has already teased the potential features of the Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20. Earlier this week, the company had hinted that the Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 might come with a 4,200mAh battery.

We took a leap when we launched the #HuaweiP20Pro, we’re all about real upgrades that will make a difference everyday like a triple lens camera with 40mp, 5x zoom and much more. Imagine what will come next… pic.twitter.com/AjUS86YHyK — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 9, 2018

It’s being said that Huawei will launch all three smartphones towards the end of September, or at the beginning of October. Huawei recently became the world’s second-biggest smartphone maker.

