Huawei Mate 20 Pro now available for Amazon Prime members in India: Price, best offers, and more

Huawei Mate 20 Pro first sale in India, price, and specifications: You can buy the latest Huawei Mate 20 Pro starting today. The premium smartphone can be purchased in India exclusively for Amazon Prime members starting December 3, which is today. All other customers can buy the device from December 4 via Amazon India from December 4, which is tomorrow.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro sale in India: Top offers, discounts

The Huawei flagship has been priced in India at Rs 69,990. Amazon Prime account holders will be able to access special discounts of 10 per cent, if they purchase Huawei Mate 20 Pro using IndusInd Credit/Debit cards or RBL Bank Credit cards, valid till December 5. All customers, though, will be able to purchase the phone via No Cost EMIs, that is available across leading banks, and Bajaj Finserv till December 4. Besides, users can also bundle the Sennheiser PXC550 wireless headphones, worth Rs 29,990, at an additional price of Rs 2,000.

Those with Vodafone/Idea postpaid connections will also receive 20 per cent discounts on Red/Nirvana plans from Rs 499 and above. Meanwhile, customers having prepaid connections of the same shall receive 1.1GB free data per day over 12 months or recharges, whichever ends first. This offer, though, stands for Huawei Mate 20 Pro owners who recharge with the Rs 199 prepaid plan.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro sale: Full specifications

Featuring a 6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED display, Huawei Mate 20 Pro features a screen resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. Running the Kirin 980 processor, the phone is based on EMUI 9 over and above Android 9 Pie. It is backed by 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and expandable memory through nanoSD support, up to 256GB. Huawei Mate 20 Pro is backed by a 4200mAh battery, that supports 40W SuperCharge fast charging, and 15W QuickCharge wireless technology. The phone’s biometric options include an in-display fingerprint scanner, as well as Face Unlock.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro features a triple rear camera configuration within an L formation. It consists of a 40MP wide-angle lens of f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP ultra wide-angle lens having f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, backed by dual LED flash. This setup supports autofocus and AI Image Stabilization. Besides, the phone also comes with a 24MP front camera of f/2.0 aperture, with a 3D depth sensor.