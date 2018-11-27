Huawei Mate 20 Pro launched in India: Priced at Rs 69,990, sale from December 3

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has been launched in India, a flagship Android smartphone featuring a 6.39-inch OLED display and an octa-core 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset. The smartphone is available on Amazon India and it will have a price tag of Rs 69,990 for the 6GB model with 128GB storage.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Price in India, Sale offers

Amazon will host a sale for Prime members on midnight December 3, while the sale for regular users will take place on December 4. Huawei has partnered with Sennheiser as well to offer the PXC 550 headphones for free with the Mate 20 Pro. However, the bundle will cost Rs 71,990 on Amazon India.

Huawei is planning to make the Mate 20 Pro available in offline market as well. It will be sold in Croma stores from December 10. Huawei is also partnering with Vodafone and Idea to offer these customers 20 per cent bill rental discount on postpaid plans above Rs 499. This applies to the Vodafone Red plans and Idea Nirvana postpaid plans.

Prepaid users of both the networks will get 1.1GB data per day for 12 recharges or months for all recharge plans above Rs 199.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Specifications

The top-end phone packs in three Leica-branded lenses on the back. The Mate 20 Pro’s primary camera has a 40 MP RGB lens and an 8MP telephoto lens.This time around though, there’s no monochrome lens, as it has been replaced by a 20MP wide-angle lens for macro and landscape snapshots.

The devices front-facing camera, meanwhile, is a 24 MP unit with a f/2.0 aperture, which now features an infrared 3D facial recognition system, similar to that used by Apple for its Face ID in the iPhone XS and XS Max.

The Mate 20 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint scanner that instantly unlocks the device with just a touch of your finger. Moreover, Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro also comes with a 4200mAh battery with wireless charging support as well as Wireless Reverse Charge. The phone also packs the new SuperCharge tech (charging at up to 40W).

According to Huawei, the P20 Pro can reach 70 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

The new phone is powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 980 chipset, which now features second-generation neural processing unit (NPU). That means that things like 4D predictive focus and the Master AI camera (it can now recognize over 1,500 scenarios) have been massively improved. Plus, there’s also a new AI Cinema mode, where you can render real-time video effects while you are recording, such as Color Pops.

The Kirin 980 was the first 7nm chipset to be announced, and it promises a 20 per cent speed improvement and a 40 per cent improvement in power efficiency. There’s also a 45% GPU improvement, and it supports 1.4Gbps 4G LTE speeds.

The Mate 20 Pro features 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. Keep in mind that the phone does offer an expandable storage expansion via a card, but it won’t take any Micro SD card, you will have to use one of Huawei’s own proprietary NM (or “Nano Micro”) Cards.

The Mate 20 Pro is water resistant to IP68 standards and a premium looking design, with the curved glass on the front and back. The powerful smartphone sports a 6.39 inch OLED display with a 3,120×1,440 resolution and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Mate 20 Pro comes in two colour options: Twilight and Emerald Green.

With the Mate 20 Pro, Huawei aims to position the phone as an ultra-premium device. Think the Mate 20 Pro as a direct shot at Apple’s iPhone XS Max and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 – two of the most recognised names in the high-end smartphone market. Globally, Huawei has been doing exceptionally well, as it has recently beaten Apple to secure the second position in the global smartphone market.