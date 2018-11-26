Huawei Mate 20 Pro coming to India on November 27: All you need to know

Huawei will launch its flagship Mate 20 Pro smartphone in India on November 27, which is tomorrow. This is the first time Huawei, the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, plans to bring its Mate series to India. Earlier this year, the company also introduced the P-series in the country for the first time.

The Mate-series is always known for its flagship features, and the Mate 20 Pro is no different. As one should expect from an ultra-premium Android smartphone, the Mate 20 Pro has a massive OLED screen, in-display fingerprint scanner, Kirin 980 processor, a triple-camera setup, 3D depth sensors, reverse wireless charging, etc. While Huawei is tight-lipped about the price of the Mate 20 Pro in India, many believe the handset will likely to launch at a ‘premium’ price tag. Expect the Mate 20 Pro to compete against the likes of Apple iPhone XS Max, Google Pixel 3 XL and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be exclusive to Amazon India.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mate 20 Pro:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Triple camera setup

The Mate 20 Pro will be as good as the P20 Pro, one of the first smartphones to feature a triple-camera setup on the back. As you might be aware by now, the Mate 20 Pro has three Leica-branded cameras on the rear – a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide angles lens, and a telephoto lens. The Mate 20 Pro comes with a 40MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP ultra wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP 3-times telephoto zoom lens with OIS and an f/2.2 aperture. It’s the similar setup we saw in case of the P20 Pro with exception of a monochrome lens that has been dropped in favour of a wide-angle lens. In the front, the device features a 24MP camera for taking a selfie.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: 6.39-inch OLED display, 3D depth sensors, and in-display fingerprint scanner

The phone comes with a mammoth 6.39-inch QHD+ OLED curved display with a resolution of 3120×1440 and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Not just the display has a high-resolution, it is visually appealing as well. The Mate 20 Pro sports a notch, but the cut-out appears to be much wider. That’s because of the inclusion of a 3D depth-sensing camera system (like the iPhone X), which allows you to unlock the phone more securely. The high-end phone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner (same as the OnePlus 6T) that embedded in the display.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Kirin 980 chipset, 4200mAh battery, and reversible wireless charging support

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is one of the most powerful smartphones in the market, thanks to the Kirin 980 chipset. The mobile processor is built using seven-nanometer process, like Apple’s A12 Bionic chip. Huawei claims the company has doubled down on AI processing, by adding a dual neural processing unit (NPU) to the Kirin 980. The phone is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Interestingly, the Mate 20 Pro supports the company’s own NM card (or “Nano Micro”), which is 45 per cent smaller than the standard micro SD card. And that’s not all. The Mate 20 Pro boasts a 4200mAh battery, the first flagship to feature a huge battery. With the included 40W Type-C fast charger, it is capable of charging 70 per cent of battery in a matter of 30 minutes. In comparison, the Galaxy Note 9 has a 4,000mAh battery, while the iPhone XS Max gets a 3179mAh battery.

One of the marquee features of the Mate 20 Pro is the ability to charge other smartphones wirelessly that support Qi wireless charging standard. This makes the Mate 20 Pro the only smartphone in the world to support two-way wireless charging. The Mate 20 Pro is also the first smartphone from Huawei that features the latest EMUI 9.0, based on Android 9.0 Pie. The company says EMUI 9.0 has been significantly improved over the previous version of EMUI.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: India release date, pricing

Huawei is holding an event in New Delhi on November 27, where it will officially launch the Mate 20 Pro. The event kicks off at 11:00 am (IST) and will be live streamed. Speaking about the retail price of the Mate 20 Pro, it should cost in the vicinity of Rs 75,000. In Europe, Huawei Mate 20 Pro costs 1049 Euro (or approx Rs 84,195).