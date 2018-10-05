Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 prices leaked online?

Price listings of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 have been spotted online. (Image Source: Roland Quandt)

Price listings of Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 have been spotted online. Leaked by an anonymous tipster, and reported by PhoneArena, the phones could be in the price range around Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9, and its own P20 Pro. Huawei’s Mate 20 series will be launched on October 16, at an event in London.

The PhoneArena report states that the prices were tipped by an anonymous hardware dealer, which means that the consumer will end up paying more through retail options. The listing provided indicates that Huawei Mate 20 could be priced from 799 Swiss francs (Rs 59,259 approx.), while the Huawei Mate 20 Pro could be priced from 999 Swiss francs (Rs 74,092 approx.). In addition, the report indicates that the increased price could pit the phones against Samsung’s latest flagship phone Galaxy Note 9, and possibly near Apple’s iPhone XS. Both Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 have been listed in Blue, Black and Twilight colour options, and will come with 128GB of internal storage.

Among the known specifications, Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 will run the Kirin 980 SoC, as confirmed by the company. While the phones are set to run Android 9 out of the box, they are also slated to come with GPU Turbo 2.0 support. While Mate 20 is expected to come with 4GB RAM, Mate 20 Pro could come with 6GB/8GB RAM.

In a recent report, Huawei Mate 20 series is also expected to offer support to SuperCharge 2.0 technology, and could have wireless charging input of 15W. While Mate 20 Pro is expected to have a 4200mAh battery, Mate 20 could be backed by 4000mAh of battery backup.

