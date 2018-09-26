Huawei Mate 20 Pro leaked renders suggest triple camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 will make their official debut on October 16 in London. (Image credit: WinFuture)

Huawei is prepped to launch the Mate 20 Pro alongside the Mate 20, at an event in just a couple of weeks. Today we are getting the best look at the Mate 20 Pro.

The Mate 20 Pro has been leaked before, but today we are getting a high-quality look from both the sides, courtesy of WinFuture. As you can see before, the handset looks like any other Android flagship, featuring a notched display. As expected, the design of the Mate 20 Pro is largely the same as the P20 Pro, but there are a few notable differences.

The biggest difference is the presence of a wider notch which indicates that it could a depth camera sensor, similar to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The handset appears to have a dual-curved display as we’ve seen in the Galaxy S9.+. Further, the leaked renders also suggest there will be a thin “chin” at the bottom.

Another notable change is the positioning of a camera sensor. The triple camera setup isn’t new, as we’ve seen it previously in the P20 Pro, but a square-shaped camera layout is certainly appealing. Interestingly, there is no visible fingerprint scanner on the back, which means the Mate 20 Pro will support an in-display sensor.

Rumour has it that the Mate 20 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, a Kirin 980 processor, 128GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM. Like the P20 Pro, it won’t a headphone jack.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 will make their official debut on October 16 in London. The Mate 20 series will compete with the likes of iPhone XS, Galaxy S9+, Note 9, among others.

