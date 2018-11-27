Huawei Mate 20 Pro launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price and more

Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch today: Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the flagship smartphone from the leading Chinese OEM is set to debut in India on November 27, which is today. The Mate 20 Pro launch event is scheduled to take place in New Delhi at 11am. The handset will be exclusive to the e-retail platform, Amazon India.

Huawei’s flagship phone was officially launched in London in October this year. The phone features Leica branded triple camera set up at the back and in-house HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor. Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch event will be live streamed on the company’s YouTube channel. Here are all the details on how to watch the live stream, India launch timings, expected price, specifications etc.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro launch in India: How to watch live stream, timings

Huawei will be hosting live stream of Huawei Mate 20 Pro launch event on their official YouTube channel. The company will post live updates of the launch event on its official Twitter India handle as well. Huawei Mate 20 Pro launch event will commence at 11am in New Delhi.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro launch in India: Expected price, specifications

Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be exclusive to Amazon India. The flagship smartphone from Huawei is expected to come for a price of around Rs 75,000 in India. The premium Mate 20 Pro features a tall 6.39-inch QHD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and resolution of 3120×1440 pixels. Powering the phone is Huawei’s flagship chipset Kirin 980 that features dual NPU (neural processing unit) to handle AI tasks. The chipset is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage.

In terms of camera, Huawei Mate 20 Pro sports a 40MP wide-angle lens with a f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP ultra wide-angle lens with a f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto zoom lens with a f/2.2 aperture and OIS. It has a 24MP front-facing camera. The Mate 20 Pro features an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports Huawei’s own Nano Micro (NM) card. It runs EMUI 9.0 based Android 9 Pie OS. The phone has a battery backup of 4200mAh and supports two-way wireless charging.