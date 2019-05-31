Huawei Mate 20 Pro is back in Google’s Android Q Beta programme

The US government recently imposed a ban on Huawei from doing business with any other company based in the US. Since then one of the major blows the company faced was Google pulling support for its services from the brand. However, the company was provided with a grace period of 90 days as a reprieve period issued by the authorities.

During the initial stages of the ban being announced, we saw Google removing Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro smartphone from its Android Q beta programme. The device has now been relisted after the 90-day grace period announcement. This means that Mate 20 Pro users will be able to get the next Android Q beta update, whenever, Google makes it available.

An important thing to note, you will be required to be a confirmed Google Play developer to be able to sign up for the Android Q beta programme with a Mate 20 Pro smartphone.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has been listed as an eligible device for Android Q beta testing once again, with the download, report issues and support pages being reinstated. However, product pages for Huawei P30 Pro and Mate X, which were removed are still not relisted on Android’s official website.

Google has also not relisted any of the Huawei phones on their Android Enterprise Device list, which was recently updated to remove all Huawei smartphones including the Nexus 6P also. It has even not added Huawei back on the Android Enterprise partner list.

Google aside, Huawei was also suspended from Wi-Fi Alliance, SD Association, JEDEC and many other groups. As of now, the company has been relisted with Wi-Fi Alliance and SD Association, this seems like a temporary measure till the 90 days grace period is over.