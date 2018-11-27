Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch highlights: Phone priced at Rs 69,990, sale begins Dec 4https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/huawei-mate-20-pro-india-launch-live-updates-price-specifications-5466296/
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch highlights: Phone priced at Rs 69,990, sale begins Dec 4
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch highlights: The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has been launched in India at a price of Rs 69,990.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch highlights: Huawei has launched its latest flagship phone, the Mate 20 Pro in India. The Mate 20 Pro was launched alongside the Mate 20 and Mate 20X at an event in Paris. The phone is an Amazon India exclusive, and the price is Rs 69,990. Its sale will begin from December 4, though Amazon Prime members can purchase the phone on December 3 through early-bird access.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the first phone from the Chinese smartphone maker to run the Kirin 980 processor and sports a 7nm FinFET design. Mate 20 Pro comes with many unique features, such as an in-display fingerprint scanner, 3D infrared facial recognition, an L-shaped rear camera configuration as well as reverse charging.
Live Blog
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch highlights
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Specifications, price and sale details
Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available early next month through Amazon.in, which is an exclusive partner. The phone has been bundled with deals for Bluetooth headphones, as well as with data benefits from Vodafone Idea. For more details on the phone, read all the details from here.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Phone priced at Rs 69,990, sale begins from Dec 4
Huawei has confirmed that Mate 20 Pro will be available in India in two colour options: Emerald Green and Twilight. The company has confirmed a launch price of Rs 69,990, and the regular sale will begin from December 4 via Amazon India. Those with Prime subscriptions can purchase the phone from December 3. In addition, Vodafone Idea customers can seek special postpaid discounts for Red/Nirvana postpaid plans worth Rs 499 and above.
They will also be eligible for 1.1GB data per day over 12 recharges/months, whichever ends first. Over a year, this could provide benefits of 401.5GB free 4G/3G data.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India lanunch: Android 9 Pie, ARCore and Dolby Atmos support
Huawei Mate 20 Pro runs on EMUI 9.0, based on Android 9.0 Pie. This is the first phone from Huawei to run Android 9.0. This will be part f the first wave of Huawei smartphones to receive the latest OS. While confirming that Mate 20 Pro comes with ARCore support, the company claims that the device has also been chosen as part of YouTube Signature Devices 2019, that recognises phones with optimal viewing experiences. Huawei M<ate 20 Pro also features Dolby Atmos features for surround sound support.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Phone offers reverse wireless charging
The phone is backed by a huge 4200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge support. According to Huawei, 40W fast-charging will take the Mate 20 Pro from 0 to 70 per cent in 30 minutes, and 15W wireless charging. Huawei Mate 20 Pro also offers reverse wireless charging is also supported, and compatible across smartphones, tablets, as well as Bluetooth earphones that come with Qi-standard compatibility.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Kirin 980 processor revealed, explained
The flagship Mate 20 Pro is powered by the Kirin 980 processor. The Kirin 980 is produced in the latest 7nm design at TSMC as the first Android processor of this type, following Apple's A12 Bionic seen on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The company also claims that its latest chip will ensure a lower dip in performance, as the performance and NPU enhancements can be boosted without affecting the battery performance.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: 3D Face Unlock explained
Huawei Mate 20 Pro offers a 3D depth-sensing camera for secure face unlock. The tech is similar to FaceID which is being used in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It comes with a separate infrared sensor, that is useful for facial recognition, while its RGB camera can handle various selfie modes, as well as 3D Livemojis and AR Stickers.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch:Mate 20 pro triple rear camera configuration revealed, explained
Mate 20 Pro has three Leica-branded cameras on the back – a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide angles lens, and a telephoto lens. The setup consists of a 40MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP 3-times telephoto zoom lens with OIS and f/2.2 aperture. Huawei claims that Mate 20 Pro can shoot images at an ISO of up to 102400.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Mate 20 Pro features
The Mate 20 Pro also features an in-display screen fingerprint scanner for fast unlocking. Plus, of course, the phone is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. This Huawei flagship features an infrared sensor on its notch, that enables the phone's 3D Face Unlock feature.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Phone launched
Willy Yang, Senior Product Director, Consumer Business Group, Huawei, takes stage. Yang says the Mate 20 Pro is the most powerful smartphone in the world. The design is inspired by racing cars. Huawei Mate 20 Pro has dual speakers that are invisible in nature. The screen is massive in size, a 6.39-inch OLED 2K screen. This is a dual curve screen.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: India commitment
Chopra says that Huawei has spent $62.5 billion in R&D in the last 10 years. It claims to have its second biggest R&D center in the country, in Bangalore. Huawei's commitment in the India market is assured, as the company aims to partner across events, such as the India tour of Australia, as well as digital partners, including Microsoft, Leica, Dolby, Amazon and Porsche.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Event to begin shortly
The Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch event will begin shortly. The stage appears set as the company launches its latest flagship phone in India, with announcements around EMUI 9, based on Android Pie, and more details on the Kirin 980 processor. Those who cannot attend the event can follow our blog, as we bring you more updates.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Kirin 980 processor
The core of Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the Kirin 980 processor, which is manufactured on the 7nm fabrication process. This gives it an edge over the Kirin 970, and the company claims its latest chipset is 70 per cent faster. In addition, this is one of the first processors to feature dual Neural Processing Units (NPUs), that provides improved AI performance.
Simply put, the Kinrin 980 processor will be able to recognise as many as 4500 images per minute, as claimed by the Chinese company. Huawei also states that it can consume up to 33 per cent lesser power than the Snapdragon 845, which powers flagships like OnePlus 6T.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Biometric security
Huawei has also introduced an in-display fingerprint sensor onto the Mate 20 Pro. This trend has been seen on OnePlus 6T and certain Vivo phones. The phone features an OLED display, that draws light from the user's fingerprint, and identifies the shape and size of the input. Those who prefer facial recognition can also seek out the Mate 20 Pro's 3D Face Unlock. The company claims that an infrared sensor included within the phone's notch not only identifies the dimensions of the face, but also measures the features in 3D.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Unique features of Mate 20 Pro
Huawei's Mate 20 Pro stands out as a flagship phone for a variety of reasons. The biggest one is reverse charging, the feature that allows the Mate 20 Pro to work as a wireless charger. As the phone has a glass back, that supports Qi-standard charging, it can back up other devices with similar support, such as iPhone XS and Google Pixel 3 XL.
Another innovation on this phone is the nanoSD card slot. While all smartphones providing expandable memory come with microSD support, Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the first to have a smaller memory card slot. At the global launch, Huawei did showcase the memory card, that is available in capacities of up to 256GB.
Huawei Mate 20 pro features a 6.39-inch QHD+ OLED display with a screen resolution of 3120×1440 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Running the Kirin 980 processor, that features a dual-core NPU (neural processing unit), the phone is based on EMUI 9.0 over and above Android 9 Pie. The Mate 20 Pro has a 4200mAh battery supporting wireless charging and reverse charging. The phone comes with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
In terms of camera, Huawei Mate 20 Pro sports a 40MP wide-angle lens with a f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP ultra wide-angle lens with a f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto zoom lens with a f/2.2 aperture and OIS. It has a 24MP front-facing camera. Huawei has also introduced a nanoSD card slot, with its own line of chips to enable expandable storage up to 1TB.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Specifications, price and sale details
Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available early next month through Amazon.in, which is an exclusive partner. The phone has been bundled with deals for Bluetooth headphones, as well as with data benefits from Vodafone Idea. For more details on the phone, read all the details from here.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Phone priced at Rs 69,990, sale begins from Dec 4
Huawei has confirmed that Mate 20 Pro will be available in India in two colour options: Emerald Green and Twilight. The company has confirmed a launch price of Rs 69,990, and the regular sale will begin from December 4 via Amazon India. Those with Prime subscriptions can purchase the phone from December 3. In addition, Vodafone Idea customers can seek special postpaid discounts for Red/Nirvana postpaid plans worth Rs 499 and above.
They will also be eligible for 1.1GB data per day over 12 recharges/months, whichever ends first. Over a year, this could provide benefits of 401.5GB free 4G/3G data.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India lanunch: Android 9 Pie, ARCore and Dolby Atmos support
Huawei Mate 20 Pro runs on EMUI 9.0, based on Android 9.0 Pie. This is the first phone from Huawei to run Android 9.0. This will be part f the first wave of Huawei smartphones to receive the latest OS. While confirming that Mate 20 Pro comes with ARCore support, the company claims that the device has also been chosen as part of YouTube Signature Devices 2019, that recognises phones with optimal viewing experiences. Huawei M<ate 20 Pro also features Dolby Atmos features for surround sound support.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Phone offers reverse wireless charging
The phone is backed by a huge 4200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge support. According to Huawei, 40W fast-charging will take the Mate 20 Pro from 0 to 70 per cent in 30 minutes, and 15W wireless charging. Huawei Mate 20 Pro also offers reverse wireless charging is also supported, and compatible across smartphones, tablets, as well as Bluetooth earphones that come with Qi-standard compatibility.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Kirin 980 processor revealed, explained
The flagship Mate 20 Pro is powered by the Kirin 980 processor. The Kirin 980 is produced in the latest 7nm design at TSMC as the first Android processor of this type, following Apple's A12 Bionic seen on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The company also claims that its latest chip will ensure a lower dip in performance, as the performance and NPU enhancements can be boosted without affecting the battery performance.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: 3D Face Unlock explained
Huawei Mate 20 Pro offers a 3D depth-sensing camera for secure face unlock. The tech is similar to FaceID which is being used in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It comes with a separate infrared sensor, that is useful for facial recognition, while its RGB camera can handle various selfie modes, as well as 3D Livemojis and AR Stickers.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch:Mate 20 pro triple rear camera configuration revealed, explained
Mate 20 Pro has three Leica-branded cameras on the back – a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide angles lens, and a telephoto lens. The setup consists of a 40MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8MP 3-times telephoto zoom lens with OIS and f/2.2 aperture. Huawei claims that Mate 20 Pro can shoot images at an ISO of up to 102400.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Mate 20 Pro features
The Mate 20 Pro also features an in-display screen fingerprint scanner for fast unlocking. Plus, of course, the phone is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. This Huawei flagship features an infrared sensor on its notch, that enables the phone's 3D Face Unlock feature.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Phone launched
Willy Yang, Senior Product Director, Consumer Business Group, Huawei, takes stage. Yang says the Mate 20 Pro is the most powerful smartphone in the world. The design is inspired by racing cars. Huawei Mate 20 Pro has dual speakers that are invisible in nature. The screen is massive in size, a 6.39-inch OLED 2K screen. This is a dual curve screen.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: India commitment
Chopra says that Huawei has spent $62.5 billion in R&D in the last 10 years. It claims to have its second biggest R&D center in the country, in Bangalore. Huawei's commitment in the India market is assured, as the company aims to partner across events, such as the India tour of Australia, as well as digital partners, including Microsoft, Leica, Dolby, Amazon and Porsche.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Event to begin shortly
The Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch event will begin shortly. The stage appears set as the company launches its latest flagship phone in India, with announcements around EMUI 9, based on Android Pie, and more details on the Kirin 980 processor. Those who cannot attend the event can follow our blog, as we bring you more updates.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Kirin 980 processor
The core of Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the Kirin 980 processor, which is manufactured on the 7nm fabrication process. This gives it an edge over the Kirin 970, and the company claims its latest chipset is 70 per cent faster. In addition, this is one of the first processors to feature dual Neural Processing Units (NPUs), that provides improved AI performance.
Simply put, the Kinrin 980 processor will be able to recognise as many as 4500 images per minute, as claimed by the Chinese company. Huawei also states that it can consume up to 33 per cent lesser power than the Snapdragon 845, which powers flagships like OnePlus 6T.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Biometric security
Huawei has also introduced an in-display fingerprint sensor onto the Mate 20 Pro. This trend has been seen on OnePlus 6T and certain Vivo phones. The phone features an OLED display, that draws light from the user's fingerprint, and identifies the shape and size of the input. Those who prefer facial recognition can also seek out the Mate 20 Pro's 3D Face Unlock. The company claims that an infrared sensor included within the phone's notch not only identifies the dimensions of the face, but also measures the features in 3D.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch: Unique features of Mate 20 Pro
Huawei's Mate 20 Pro stands out as a flagship phone for a variety of reasons. The biggest one is reverse charging, the feature that allows the Mate 20 Pro to work as a wireless charger. As the phone has a glass back, that supports Qi-standard charging, it can back up other devices with similar support, such as iPhone XS and Google Pixel 3 XL.
Another innovation on this phone is the nanoSD card slot. While all smartphones providing expandable memory come with microSD support, Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the first to have a smaller memory card slot. At the global launch, Huawei did showcase the memory card, that is available in capacities of up to 256GB.