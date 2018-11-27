Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch highlights: Phone priced at Rs 69,990, sale begins Dec 4

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch highlights: Huawei has launched its latest flagship phone, the Mate 20 Pro in India. The Mate 20 Pro was launched alongside the Mate 20 and Mate 20X at an event in Paris. The phone is an Amazon India exclusive, and the price is Rs 69,990. Its sale will begin from December 4, though Amazon Prime members can purchase the phone on December 3 through early-bird access.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the first phone from the Chinese smartphone maker to run the Kirin 980 processor and sports a 7nm FinFET design. Mate 20 Pro comes with many unique features, such as an in-display fingerprint scanner, 3D infrared facial recognition, an L-shaped rear camera configuration as well as reverse charging.