Huawei Mate 20 Pro images leaked before October 16 launch

New images of Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro have surfaced on Weibo, which reveals the design details of the upcoming flagship. (Image Source: Weibo)

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has been spotted online a week ahead of its launch. New images revealing the front and back of the upcoming flagship device have surfaced on social media platform Weibo. Huawei is set to launch Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 at an event in London, set for October 16.

The latest of the leaked images reveal that Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a full-screen display with curved edges. From the display, it can be said that Huawei’s upcoming flagship keeps minimal bezels on the sides, as well as around the notch. Through the leaked images, one can spot a thin notch that runs across more than half the phone’s width and a small chin at the bottom.

And Huawei Mate 20 Pro sports a glass back that is also curved at the edges. Besides, it is easy to spot the triple rear cameras configuration inside a square stacking, with the camera sensors appearing in an ‘L’ like pattern. Within the stacking, one can also spot a powerful LED module. The camera setup comes with the Leica branding on top, as Huawei continues to collaborate with the German camera maker.

Also, the fingerprint sensor is missing from the phone’s back, almost confirming the fact that the phone would come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The leaked Mate 20 Pro images also show the phone’s Black colour variant, though it is also expected in Blue and Twilight colour options.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is slated to feature a 6.9-inch QuadHD+ OLED display, with a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Running the Kirin 980 processor, the phone will run Android 9 Pie out of the box, and is expected to support Huawei’s GPU Turbo 2.0 technology. The phone is being expected in 6GB/8GB RAM variants. Besides this, Mate 20 Pro is rumoured to have a 4200mAh battery, that will support SuperCharge 2.0 technology, and could be bundled with power inputs of up to 15W capacity.

