Huawei Mate 20 Pro image renders, full specifications leaked ahead of October 16 launch

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in Europe could start at 999 euros for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. (Image Source: WinFuture)

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is set to launch along side Mate 20 at an event in London on October 16. Ahead of official debut, full specifications as well as image renders of Mate 20 Pro have been leaked in a report by WinFuture. The images reveal a wider notch on the front, which suggests the flagship could include a depth camera sensor similar to iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The phone will have Leica-branded triple camera system at the back, though the lenses will be arranged in a square instead of a straight line. There is no visible physical fingerprint scanner on the back, which means the Mate 20 Pro will support an in-display sensor.

As per the report, Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in Europe could start at 999 euros for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. In addition, the phone could be available in most countries, though exact markets are unknown at this point. The pre-orders is said to begin immediately after launch, while the sales could begin November 5. The Twilight colour option for Mate 20 Pro will also be unveiled in addition to black, blue and green colour variants.

Huawei P20 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.39-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. The phone will sport a glass back that is also curved at the edges. It will ship with in-display fingerprint sensor and support IR laser system similar to iPhone X and iPhone XS for face unlock. Mate 20 Pro will run Huawei’s own EMUI 9.0, based on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. Earlier this week, Huawei announced EMUI 9.0 for its smartphones in India. It is likely the upcoming Huawei phones will make their way into India as well, though we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

The Twilight colour option for Mate 20 Pro will also be unveiled in addition to black, blue and green colour variants. (Image Source: WinFuture)

Of course, cameras will be the highlight of Huawei P20 Pro. The phone will sport three cameras at the back – 40MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture to support new “Light Fusion” technology for better pictures, 20MP secondary telephoto sensor with f/ 2.2 aperture and a new ultra-wide-angle 8MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Artificial Intelligence (AI) features as well as Electronic Image Stabilisation is also expected for the cameras. The selfie shooter will be 24MP.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro will reportedly be powered by the Huawei’s own 7nm octa-core Kirin 980 processor that was announced at IFA in Berlin earlier this year. There will be ARM Mali-G72 GPU for graphics performance. Depending on the market, Huawei will launch Mate 20 Pro in 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB or 512GB storage options. Another interesting feature could be the introduction of “nano memory cards” that will allow users to expand internal storage on Mate 20 Pro up to 256GB. The advantage with the new cards being their nano-SIM card size. The phone will not support a microSD card.

The phones could also come with an AirPods-like set for earphones called Freebuds 2 Pro, for which Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be wireless chargers. (Image Source: WinFuture)

Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for SuperCharge 2.0 fast charging technology, according to WinFuture. The phone will offer wireless charging as well, something that has been leaked previously as well. The phones could also come with an AirPods-like set for earphones called Freebuds 2 Pro, for which Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be wireless chargers. Huawei P20 Pro will be dustproof and waterproof, thanks to IP68 rating.

