Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings faster biometric unlocking, improves camera quality

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has received the EMUI 9.0.0.142 update, that comes with fixes for Face Unlock as well as the in-display fingerprint scanner. This comes with camera enhancements, improved photo quality, as well as the November Android security patch. Huawei Mate 20 Pro was launched in India late last month as an Amazon exclusive.

With the over-the-air EMUI 9.0.0.142 update, Huawei Mate 20 Pro users will now receive improved Face Unlock “in certain scenarios”. Besides this, the in-display fingerprint scanner is also expected to get quicker, so fingerprint recognition is expected to be reduced to 0.3 seconds, as claimed by Huawei at its launch. This update also fixes camera features, so better images can be expected, as well as optimised shooting modes.

Other changes involve optimised location accuracy for Google Maps, that will improve location tracking and navigation. A Google Messages bug, that did not showcase the notifications badge after a new message, has also been rectified. The Android November 2018 security patch is also part of the update, with a file size of 523MB. Since it is an OTA update, users will receive the same in phases.

Featuring a 6.59-inch QHD+ display, Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Running the Kirin 980 processor, the phone runs EMUI 9 over and above Android 9 Pie. Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a 4200mAh battery, with support for 40W SuperCharge fast charging, and up to 15W wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging. This Huawei flagship comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory and uses a new type of nano SD card.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera configuration with Leica branding. It consists of a 40MP primary camera, as well as a 24MP telephoto sensor and a 16MP depth-sensing camera. Huawei Mate 20 Pro also features a 24MP front camera, and enables 3D Face Unlock.