Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro launch today: India timings, how to watch livestream, expected specs and more

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro launch, price and specifications: Huawei will launch the new Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro today at an event in London. Both devices are a part of the company’s Mate series of smartphones. According to previous reports, both the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will sport an L-shaped triple camera setup on the back.

Along with the launch of the two devices, Huawei is expected to announce the price and sale details for the phones. There is no confirmation from the company whether the new lineup will be coming to India or not. So far, the company has never launched any Mate branded device in the country.

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro launch: How to watch livestream, timings

Huawei will launch the new Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro at an event it is holding in London. This event will air from London at 2 PM local time(at 6.30 PM IST). People will be able to watch the whole event live on the company’s official YouTube channel, as well as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.

The stream will be available in three languages: English, French and Arabic. You can also follow indianexpress.com, for all live updates.

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro launch: Specifications

Earlier reports said that Huawei is expected to launch the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, Mate 20 Porsche edition and a new smartwatch.

According to these reports, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will sport a 6.9-inch QuadHD+ OLED display, with a screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 processor, the phone will run Android 9 Pie out of the box, and is expected to support Huawei’s GPU Turbo 2.0 technology.

The phone will come in 6GB/8GB RAM variants. Besides this, Mate 20 Pro is rumoured to have a 4200mAh battery, that will support SuperCharge 2.0 technology, and could be bundled with power inputs of up to 15W capacity.

The Huawei Mate 20X might feature a 7.12-inch full HD+ display. Like the Mate 20 Pro, it will be powered by the company’s latest HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor and come with 8GB of RAM. The device will also come with a stylus.

Huawei Mate 20 could feature a 6.3-inch (2244 x 1080 pixel) AMOLED display. The phone is tipped to come with 6GB of RAM and a 4,200mAh battery. Huawei Mate 20 is also said to support fast and wireless charging. The phone is said to have a 3.5mm audio jack at the top, and a glass back cover. Huawei earlier confirmed that the new Mate 20 series will house its latest flagship chipset, Kirin 980 SoC.

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro launch: Price

A few days ago, the price of the Huawei Mate 20 series seemed to have surfaced online.

According to reports, the Huawei Mate 20 will be available at EUR 799 (around Rs 68,300), while the Mate 20 Pro is expected to be sold at EUR 1,080 (around Rs 92,300) in the European markets.

