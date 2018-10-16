Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro launch LIVE UPDATES: Mate 20 series to feature EMUI 9 based on Android Pie

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro launch, price and specifications LIVE UPDATES: Huawei will launch the Mate 20 series, the first phones to run the Kirin 980 processor. Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro launch, price and specifications LIVE UPDATES: Huawei will launch the Mate 20 series, the first phones to run the Kirin 980 processor.

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro launch LIVE UPDATES: Huawei is expected to launch as many as four phones at its launch event. The Mate 20 series is expected to be launched soon in London at 2pm local time (around 6.30pm IST). As per leaks so far, the Mate 20 series is expected to have a unique rear camera configuration: one that features three lenses in an L-shaped pattern, with a dedicated LED flash module.

Besides the camera module, the Huawei Mate 20 series will be the first to be powered by the Kirin 980 processor. According to teasers of the launch event, the new SoC will increase the focus on artificial intelligence, as the company could be expected to add onto the AI capabilities of the series. These could also come with GPU Turbo 2.0, a processing system that will allow for optimised performance during gameplay and multi-tasking.

Huawei is hosting a live stream of the event, that can be viewed from the company’s YouTube channel. Updates of the event will also be available on the company’s Twitter and Facebook feeds. For those unable to catch the event, we will bring real-time updates for the event, through our live blog below.