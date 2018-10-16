Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro launch LIVE UPDATES: Mate 20 series to feature EMUI 9 based on Android Pie

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro launch LIVE UPDATES: Huawei is expected to launch as many as four phones at its launch event. The Mate 20 series is expected to be launched soon in London at 2pm local time (around 6.30pm IST). As per leaks so far, the Mate 20 series is expected to have a unique rear camera configuration: one that features three lenses in an L-shaped pattern, with a dedicated LED flash module.
Besides the camera module, the Huawei Mate 20 series will be the first to be powered by the Kirin 980 processor. According to teasers of the launch event, the new SoC will increase the focus on artificial intelligence, as the company could be expected to add onto the AI capabilities of the series. These could also come with GPU Turbo 2.0, a processing system that will allow for optimised performance during gameplay and multi-tasking.
Huawei is hosting a live stream of the event, that can be viewed from the company’s YouTube channel. Updates of the event will also be available on the company’s Twitter and Facebook feeds. For those unable to catch the event, we will bring real-time updates for the event, through our live blog below.
The company has revealed that the Mate 20 series will run EMUI 9 over and above Android 9 Pie. The company has introduced new features with respect to improved app security, and privacy based settings. Besides this, Huawei has claimed that it has tied up with more than 200 e-commerce platforms that will be supported on these phones. Also, the Mate series will be able to support 3D modelling.
Support for Huawei share will continue, as the company has also announced Huawei Share 3.0 for sharing of apps, images, contacts and more across Huawei devices
Here's a look at some of the specifications of Huawei Mate 20
Huawei has confirmed that the Mate 20 series is able to take wide-angle shots across lighting modes, that will allow to focus on shots across distances. This will not only offer great detail, claims the company, but will also allow equal colour representation across images, Not only does the camera allow users to shoot images within a range of 25mm, but also enables underwater capabilities.
Besides this, the notch over the display enables more AI capabilities, besides the front camera functions. Huawei Mate 20 series offers 3D Face Unlock, and facial recognition for enhanced selfies, as well as security support for online payments.
Huawei has introduced a modified triple rear camera configuration with the Mate 20 series. While both Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro have three rear cameras, the former comes with a 16MP wide angle lens, a 12MP ultra wide angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. Meanwhile, Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with the same combination of lenses as P20 Pro, which is a 40MP primary lens, 20MP secondary shooter and a 12MP tertiary sensor to offer 5X Optical Hybrid zoom.
Huawei Mate 20 will feature a 4200mAh battery, which will also receive support for 40W SuperCharge charging capabilities. This will be extended to other phones in the series, and can offer 70 per cent of battery in 30 minutes. In addition, Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with wireless charging support for improved performance. Besides this, Mate 20 Pro is the world's first phone to offer wireless reverse charge, which can power other phones that offer wireless charging.
Huawei CEO brings the Mate 20 series launch event to a start. He explains the technology improvements in the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, such as triple camera configuration, as well as Kirin 980 chipset. Also, the phones will come with in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as waterproof certification. The company has also announced nanoSD memory cards being available for the series, instead of the microSD cards that are commercially available. These phones will offer speaker output through its improved dual-speaker sound technology.