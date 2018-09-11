Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro launch set for October 16; invite confirms Kirin 980 processor

Huawei has confirmed that Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will run the company’s Kirin 980 processor. Huawei has confirmed that Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will run the company’s Kirin 980 processor.

Huawei’s Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be launched globally on October 16. This was confirmed via press invites that have been sent out by the Chinese smartphone maker, which also shows that the event is slated to take place in London. As part of the invite poster, Huawei has confirmed that both phones will run the company’s newly-announced Kirin 980 processor.

The poster for the launch event comes with the words ‘A HIGHER INTELLIGENCE IS COMING’, with the ‘A’ and the first ‘I’ from ‘INTELLIGENCE’ highlighted in red. This confirms that Huawei’s Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will come with new AI capabilities.

This is expected to be a part of the UI of these phones, and not just the camera. Huawei had recently launched the Kirin 980 processor, a 7nm SoC with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, at IFA 2018. At the event, the company claimed that the chip provided 20 per cent better performance than a 10nm processor, and also boasted greater efficiency by 40 per cent.

As per the leaks surrounding these phones, Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are expected to expected to run EMUI 9, based on Android 9.0 Pie, and have notched displays. Rumours suggest that Mate 20 Pro could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, while the Mate 20 will offer a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

Huawei could offer a 4200mAh battery on the Mate 20 Pro, which is also expected to have wireless charging support, but provide a 4000mAh battery on Mate 20.

While Mate 20 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, like Huawei’s P20 Pro, Mate 20 could instead have a dual rear camera setup, similar to the Mate 20 Lite that was launched at IFA 2018. The latter runs the Kirin 710 SoC, and is based on EMUI 8.2 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo.

