Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro battery capacity and charging details show up online

Huawei will be launching its new Mate 20 lineup of smartphones on October 16 at an event being held in London. We recently saw how the Mate 20 Pro will look in a render leak. Now, the battery capacity and charging details of the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro have surfaced online.

According to the report on Baidu, the Mate 20 codenamed HIMA will come with a battery capacity of 4,000mAh increasing the battery performance by 21 per cent from the predecessor. The Mate 20 Pro codenamed LAYA, will be backed by a 4,200mAh battery. Both the devices will support the company’s own SuperCharge 2.0 technology, which will be able to charge the devices to 70 per cent in half an hour.

The report claims Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be 50 per cent higher input capacity of 15W, which will make both these smartphones the fastest wireless charging devices in the market.

The report added, the HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor will come with a 60 per cent bump in the single-core performance and a 45 per cent bump in the multi-core performance compared to the previous generation. The GPU performance will be increased by 40 per cent, which will be further enhanced with the company’s new GPU Turbo 2.0 technology launching alongside the Mate 20 series of devices.

