Huawei Mate 20 Lite to debut as Huawei Maimang 7 in China: Report

Huawei Mate 20 Lite will reportedly debut as Huawei Maimang 7 in China. According to GSMArena, the Chinese version of the Huawei Mate 20 Lite will be introduced at an event in Guangzhou, China. Notably, Huawei Mate 10 Lite was announced in China under the moniker Maimang 6. The promotional images obtained by the site (via Weibo) showcase the Huawei Maimang 7 to feature Kirin 710 SoC and the proprietary GPU Turbo technology. Reports suggest that the new Maimang 7 will be introduced in the Chinese market on September 12.

To recall, Huawei officially unveiled its latest Mate 20 Lite smartphone at the IFA 2018 event in Berlin. The successor to Huawei Mate 10 Lite features a 6.3-inch full HD+ TFT LCD notch-style display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a pixel density of 409ppi. Huawei Mate 20 Lite is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with Mali-G51 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. Huawei Mate 20 Lite includes AI features and runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

In terms of optics, the all-new Huawei Mate 20 Lite sports dual rear cameras having a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens with f/1.8 aperture. Up front, it includes a dual camera system comprising of a 24MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary lens with f/2.0 aperture. Huawei Mate 20 Lite includes several AI features like AI smart gallery, AI Shopping Assistant, AI noise cancellation etc. It has a battery backup of 3,750mAh. The new Mate 20 Lite was launched for a price of GBP 379 (approximately Rs 34,800). The phone comes in three colour options- Sapphire Blue, Platinum Gold, and Black.

