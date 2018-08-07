Huawei Mate 20 Lite schematics leaked, reveals dual rear-facing cameras and fingerprint scanner

A recent schematics leak surfaced online giving details about the design language of Huawei Mate 20 Lite. (Image credit: Slashleaks) A recent schematics leak surfaced online giving details about the design language of Huawei Mate 20 Lite. (Image credit: Slashleaks)

Huawei is expected to launch three new smartphones in its Mate-lineup of devices, including the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 Lite, later this year. Out of the three, schematics of the upcoming Mate 20 Lite have been leaked, flaunting the back of the device.

The new schematic image was first spotted by Slashleaks, on FCC. The schematics image looks identical to the one in the TENAA listing. The new schematic shows a vertically aligned dual-rear camera set up at the back just above the fingerprint sensor in the top center of the smartphone.

According to previous leaks, Huawei Mate 20 Lite will sport a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. And as expected, the device might feature a notch upfront as seen in the earlier leaked images on TENNA. It will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, whereas the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will feature the Kirin 980 processor. The device will come running Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo and will be updated to Android 9.0 Pie. The handset is likely to be backed by a 3,650mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: Honor Play vs Huawei P20 Lite vs Huawei Nova 3i: Specification, features and price comparison

Huawei Mate 20 Lite will feature a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a primary 20MP camera sensor along with a secondary 2MP camera sensor. On the front, it will also feature a dual camera sensor consisting of a 24MP primary camera sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. Both the front and back cameras will come with AI features to better the image quality of the device.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd