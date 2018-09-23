Huawei Mate 20 leaked video reveals square-shaped camera setup, bezel-less display

Huawei Mate 20 in Silver colour variant with square-shaped cameras leaked in video (Image of Huawei P20 Pro for representation) Huawei Mate 20 in Silver colour variant with square-shaped cameras leaked in video (Image of Huawei P20 Pro for representation)

Huawei Mate 20 has reportedly appeared on Chinese social network site, Weibo ahead of its debut on October 16. The 10-second video reveals the front and back side of the device and provides a good glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming Mate 20 smartphone. The video showcases a Silver colour version of Huawei Mate 20 with almost all core design details that have been surrounding the device over the past few weeks.

Taking a closer glance at the video, Huawei Mate 20 could be seen featuring similar design cue to the larger Mate 20 Pro. The phone is seen bearing square-shaped camera modules at the centre with Leica branding above it. Up front, the Huawei Mate 20 will likely utilise a flat display with minimal bezels and waterdrop style notch on top. The in-ear speaker that is ‘usually fitted’ in the area has been moved and placed on the edge of the frame.

As for the specifications, previous reports have suggested that Huawei Mate 20 could feature a 6.3-inch (2244 x 1080 pixel) AMOLED display. The phone is tipped to come with 6GB of RAM and pack a 4,200mAh battery. Huawei Mate 20 is also said to support fast and wireless charging. The phone is said to have a 3.5mm audio jack at the top and glass back cover. Huawei earlier confirmed that the new Mate 20 series will house its latest flagship chipset, Kirin 980 SoC, the world’s first chipset to be fabricated on a 7nm process. The all-new Huawei Mate 20 series will debut on October 16 at an event in London.

