Huawei Mate 20 launch: Company could launch AirPods-like wireless earphones as well

Huawei has confirmed the launch of its Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro smartphones for October 16. New leaks suggest that the upcoming phones could also come with an AirPods-like set for earphones, for which Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro will be wireless chargers. The device called Freebuds 2 Pro was reported by WinFuture, which has also leaked images of the device, and its setup.
The leaked images of Freebuds 2 Pro, showcased by tipster Roland Quandt, greatly resembles Apple’s wireless earphones in design. Huawei’s wireless headphones can be wirelessly charged through their portable case, that doubles up as a loading dock.
Freebuds 2 Pro is estimated to be compliant with Qi-based wireless charging options, though the casing is also expected to ship alongside type-C USB support.
Additional images show Huawei Mate 20’s back, with the earphones case sitting on top during charging. The report also claims that Freebuds 2 Pro could charge through wireless mode in 3 hours, while the USB charging option reduces the same to 2 hours.
Also read: Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro launch set for October 16; invite confirms Kirin 980 processor
Also, it is being suggested that Freebuds 2 Pro will function with artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology, so that it can distinguish a user’s voice from that of others. In addition, these will feature Ki-based speech recognition, and are expected to feature support for Google Assistant.
WinFuture also reports that these wireless earbuds could come with a standby time of 15 hours. Each of these buds are estimated to have a weight of 4.1g, as well as overall length of 43mm, and earbud height of 18mm. This report estimates the pricing of Freedbuds 2 Pro to lie between 150 and 160 euros (Rs 12,627 approx. – Rs 13,469 approx.)
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App