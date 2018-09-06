Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro screen resolution leaked online

Huawei Mate 20 Pro tipped to feature QHD+ display (Image of Huawei P20 Pro for representation) Huawei Mate 20 Pro tipped to feature QHD+ display (Image of Huawei P20 Pro for representation)

Another day, another Huawei Mate 20 leak. Huawei’s upcoming Mate 20 flagship models are a month away from its official debut and leaks are pouring heavily on the Internet. The latest leak reveals the supposed screen resolution of Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro.

According to the Dutch site MobielKopen who first spotted the code on Huawei’s website, Huawei Mate 20 will come with 2240 x 1080 resolution display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Meanwhile, the Mate 20 Pro is said to feature a display with 3120 x 1440 resolution similar to the one seen on LG G7 ThinQ. The Dutch site suggests that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will have a humongous 6.9-inch display, while the base variant, Mate 20 will feature a slightly small 6.3-inch display.

Earlier reports have suggested that the Huawei Mate 20 will likely have a water drop notch design and ditch physical buttons. As per the images obtained by PhoneArena recently, Mate 20 Pro will likely have a bigger notch than the Mate 20. The devices could feature tall curved edge display like the one seen in Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S8 series. Further reports reveal that the Huawei Mate 20 series could include a square camera setup with triple lenses at the back.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is tipped to feature triple camera system at the rear comprising of a 20MP primary sensor alongside a 12MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. The phone is expected to carry 3D face detection feature and bear a premium glass design along with wireless charging support. Huawei has already confirmed that the new Huawei Mate 20 series will have the company’s latest Kirin 980 chipset which is fabricated on a 7nm process. The new Mate 20 series will be unveiled on October 16 in London.

