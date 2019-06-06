Toggle Menu Sections
Huawei Maimang 8 with triple rear cameras, waterdrop notch launched

Huawei has launched its Maimang 8 smartphone in China. The key features of the device include a triple camera setup at the back and a waterdrop notch design. 

The phone which is set to go in sale in june 2019, is already available for preorder on major c-commerce websites.(Photo: Huawei China)

Huawei has launched its Maimang 8 smartphone in China. The key features of the device include a triple camera setup at the back and a waterdrop notch design. Huawei Maimang 8 is set to go on sale from June 12 and is available for preorder on major e-commerce websites in China like VMall.

Huawei Maimang 8 is priced at 1899 yuan, which is around Rs 19,058 on conversion, available in 6GB RAM+128GB storage option. The mid-range phone has been launched in two colour options – Magic Night Black and Sapphire Blue. It has a 6.2-inches TFT LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340X1080 pixels and a pixel density of 415 ppi.

Huawei Maimang 8 is powered by an octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 710 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The phone supports dual Nano SIM card slots. It runs Android 9 Pie with the company’s EMUI9.0 skin.

The phone features triple rear cameras, a combination of 24MP primary sensor, 16MP secondary camera, and a third 2MP camera. The camera supports features like AI beauty, night scene, portrait, and panorama. The front camera is 8MP.

Huawei Maimang 8 is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. The phone measures 155.2X74.4X7.95mm and weighs 160 grams. The connectivity options supported include WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, A-GPS, Beidou, a 3.5 mm jack, a micro USB port.

