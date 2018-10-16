Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Watch GT and more: Everything Huawei announced in London

Huawei has launched the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro flagship smartphones at an event in London.

Huawei has launched the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro flagship smartphones powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 980 SoC, the world’s first 7nm chipset matching Apple’s A12 processor. The new high-end smartphones are squarely aimed at the iPhone XS and Galaxy Note 9, two of the most popular premium smartphones in the market. Other than that, the world’s second largest smartphone maker also introduced the Mate 20 X, Porsche Design Mate 20 RS and Watch GT.

Here’s everything Huawei announced at a special launch event in London.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro: Specifications, features

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a “flagship” smartphone that competes with the likes of iPhone XS Max and Galaxy Note 9. It has a 6.39-inch curved OLED, 2K+ display with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. On the back, the Mate 20 Pro gets Leica-branded triple camera setup in a square format, comprising of a 40MP (Wide Angle 27mm, f/1.8) shooter, a 20MP (Ultra Wide Angle 16mm, f/2.2) unit, and an 8MP (3x Telephoto 80mm, f/2.4, OIS) lens. The front-facing camera on the Mate 20 Pro is a 24MP f/2.0, FF unit.

The top-end phone also comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the display, a 4200mAh battery with a 40W Huawei SuperCharge charger, and IP68 water and dust resistant. And that’s not all. Similar to the iPhone XS, the Mate 20 Pro uses an infrared 3D facial recognition system to unlock the device. Under the hood is a Kirin 980 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Interestingly, Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with something called a nanoSD card, a new format from Huawei. As you would expect, Huawei Mate 20 Pro does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What makes the Mate 20 Pro also special is a wireless charging pad that is embedded into the back of the Mate 20 Pro. In simple terms, it essentially allows users to charge any device that supports wireless charging. The handset runs on the company’s latest EMUI 9, based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The Mate 20 Pro will be available in several color options: Emerald Green, Midnight Blue, Twilight, Pink Gold, and Black. It costs EUR 1049 (or approx Rs 89,310) and it will go on sale in the UK, France, Itlay from October 16

Huawei Mate 20: Specifications, features

The Huawei Mate 20 has a waterdrop-style notch compared to the much wider notch on the Mate 20 Pro.

Next up is the Huawei Mate 20, which is as good as any other flagship smartphone in the market. However, it does not get the same set of features found in the Mate 20 Pro. To begin with, the display is larger on the Mate 20 but only FHD+ ( 2244 x 1080 pixels) resolution. It’s an RGBW display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and 820 nits of brightness. The most visible difference between the two phones is the notch — both devices have a cut out above the screen, but the Huawei Mate 20 has a waterdrop-style notch compared to the much wider notch on the Mate 20 Pro.

The Mate 20 also gets a triple camera setup, though it offers a 16MP (Ultra Wide Angle 17mm, f/2.2) shooter, a 12MP (Wide angle 27mm, f/1.8) unit, and an 8MP (2x Telephoto 52mm, f/2.4, OIS) lens. The front-facing camera on the Mate 20 Pro is a 24MP f/2.0, FF unit, similar to that of the Mate 20 Pro. It runs on EMUI 9, based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Another big difference between the two phones is visible on the back. While the Mate 20 Pro features an in-screen fingerprint scanner, the Mate 20 has a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the device. The Mate 20 is powered by a Kirin 980 processor and is available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. The 128GB storage is standard on both the models. Additionally, the Mate 20 ships with a 4,000mAh battery with a 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge charger.

The 4GB RAM +128GB storage variants will cost EUR 799 (or approx Rs 67,841) and the 6GB RAM + 129GB storage will cost EUR 849 (Rs 62,193 approx). The phone will go on sale in the UK, France, Itlay from October 16.

Huawei Mate 20 X: Specifications, features

The Mate 20 X has the specifications of the regular Mate 20, barring a few changes. The most notable of these is, of course, the larger display size, making it more comparable to a tablet than a regular phone. It has a 7.12-inch FHD+OLED display, with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. Plus, it gets a monstrous 5,000mAh battery inside. And yes, the handset also supports pen input though Huawei’s M Pen. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the Mate 20 X will be available in Europe for EUR 899 (or approx Rs 76,339) from October 26.

Huawei Watch GT, Porsche Design Mate 20 RS also unveiled

Alongside the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, Huawei also announced a new fitness-focused smartwatch using its own-brand LiteOS dubbed the Watch GT.

Alongside the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, Huawei also announced a new fitness-focused smartwatch using its own-brand LiteOS dubbed the Watch GT. This marks a major setback of Google’s WearOS because Huawei’s previous-generation smartwatches ran the same OS designed for wearables. The company said it decided to use Lite OS to maximise battery life. The Watch GT is compatible with both iOS and Android. Huawei Watch GT lacks an app store, though.

Meanwhile, Huawei Porsche Design Mate 20 RS is an ultra-premium smartphone starting at €1,695 and going up to €2,095. It is exactly the same the Mate 20 Pro in most aspects, albeit a unique Black color and a dominant Porsche logo, as well as some improved specs.

