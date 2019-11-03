Huawei leads Chinese smartphone market with 42% market share in Q3 2019: Canalys

Huawei’s market share in the Chinese smartphone market reached its highest level in the third quarter of 2019, according to new data from research firm Canalys. In the third quarter, Huawei’s phone shipments grew 66 per cent year over year to 41.5 per cent. The Chinese tech giant now has a 42.4 per cent market share in China’s smartphone market, outpacing Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Apple.

Major smartphone makers saw a decrease in market share during the same period, with Xiaomi slipping the most at 33 per cent. Vivo and Oppo, the second and third top vendors, declined 23 per cent and 20 per cent in the last quarter. Apple, on the other hand, occupied the fifth position, reported 28 per cent decline. The research firm found the iPhone 11, which went on sale in September, is proving popular in China. The device accounted for nearly 40 per cent of its Q3 shipments.

In May, the US Commerce Department put Huawei in the entity list, which prevents the Chinese tech giant to use American technology. Due to the trade ban, Huawei had to release its flagship Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones without Google apps and services. The trade ban also caused the company to delay the release of Mate 30 Pro in Europe, it’s fastest-growing market outside of China. The Mate 30 Pro is the answer to the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

But the trade ban has no impact on the company’s smartphone business. Huawei has already sold 200 million smartphones and it aims to sell 70 million more phones by the end of the year.