Huawei says ready to use alternative OS if Android can’t be used on Mate 30

Huawei isn’t sure about using Android in its Mate 30, a phone that’s set to launch sometime in the second half of the year. During a media interaction in China, Huawei Chairman Liang Hua reportedly said that it will go with an alternative OS if it can’t use Android on the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

“If the US government allows us to Android, we will use Android. But if the US doesn’t allow us, then we will turn to alternatives. As for how ready our OS is, you’ll just have to see with your own eyes,” Liang was quoted as saying in Forbes.

It’s not that the company doesn’t want to launch Android-powered smartphones in the future. Liang says the company is confident that a resolution will be reached. If not, Huawei is ready and will “keep fighting for the consumer group’s survival.”

Huawei plans to release its first 5G smartphone, Mate 20X 5G, in China next month. Just last week, Mate 20X 5G went on sale in the UK for 999 pounds (Rs 83,569). Given that the Mate 20X 5G was announced before the US ban, the phone will run on Google’s Android mobile operating system. At the same time, Liang also made clear that “whether or not other upcoming phones can use Android will be up to the US government.”

Many believe that Huawei is preparing its own operating system to take on Android. However, the company recently downplayed the idea that its HongMeng OS could even compete with Android. Instead, the first device to power HongMeng OS is a smart TV that will be officially announced on August 10.