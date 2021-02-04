Huawei to launch Mate X2 foldable smartphone on February 22

Huawei Mate X2 is said to come with a slimmer profile than its predecessor Mate X and Mate XS and have an inward-folding design ( image source : Weibo )

Huawei is set to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the Mate X2 on February 22, the company revealed on Weibo on Wednesday. The Mate X2 is the successor to the Huawei Mate X that was launched back in 2019. The smartphone will most likely run on the Kirin 9000 processor.

Huawei Mate X2 is said to come with a slimmer profile than its predecessor Mate X and Mate XS and have an inward-folding design. The display of the Huawei Mate X2 may have thinner bezels than the Mate X and the Mate XS.

Although Huawei hasn’t confirmed the exact specifications of the soon-to-be-released Huawei Mate X2, various leaks have speculated the internals of the smartphone. The phone is also said to have surfaced on China’s TENAA with model numbers TET-AN00 and TET-AN10.

Huawei Mate X2 specifications (expected)

A tipster claimed last month that the Huawei Mate X2 would feature an 8.01-inch (2,480×2,200 pixels) inward-folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate and would also feature a secondary 6.45-inch (1,160×2,270 pixels) display.

The phone will come with Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 9000 SoC and will be powered by a 4,400mAh battery along with 66W fast charging. Rumours suggest the smartphone to come with a quad rear camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50-megapixel shooter along with support for 10x hybrid zoom. The phone is speculated to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera and run on Android 10.