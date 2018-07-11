Huawei is bringing Nova 3, Nova 3i to India; expect series launch by end July

Huawei is planning to launch the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India in the last week of July. Huawei is planning to launch the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India in the last week of July.

Huawei is planning to launch the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India in the last week of July. The Chinese company is expected to hold an event in India on July 26, sources told indianexpress.com. This is the first time Huawei is bringing its Nova series smartphones to India.

The Nova 3’s China launch is confirmed for July 18. The mid-end smartphone is already listed on China’s Vmall marketplace for pre-order without any pricing. The Nova 3 sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone packs Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor, the same chipset which also powers the P20 Pro and Honor 10. It is further backed by Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, and support for GPU Turbo technology. The Nova 3 is backed by a 3750mAh battery and runs on EMUI 8.2 UI which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The phone is available with either 64GB or 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. The handset also gets a dual hybrid SIM slot; plus, there’s a microSD card slot as well. For cameras, Nova 3 has got four cameras on board, comprising two dual cameras on the front and dual cameras on the back. The dual camera setup includes a 16MP rear snapper and a 24MP secondary camera. For selfies, it has a 24MP primary front camera and a 2MP secondary camera with face unlock feature.

Next up is the Nova 3i, which is expected to launch in Philipines on July 28. Unfortunately, there’s little we know about the Nova 3i in terms of specifications and features. But we do know that the Nova 3i also comes with Huawei’s custom GPU Turbo technology.

Both the Nova 3 and Nova 3i come pre-installed with graphically intensive games such as PUBG and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and provides 10 different vibrations for 30 different scenarios within these games including shots, explosions and quakes, amongst others. The devices also promise to offer 3D surround-sound with a 7.1 audio experience.

Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, is aggressively expanding in the Indian market. The company has adopted the dual-brand strategy with its Huawei and Honor brand to penetrate deeper into India, which is the fastest mobile phone market in the world. According to Counterpoint Research, Honor held a market share of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, thus coming into the top five for the first time. Its Honor 9 Lite is the company’s best-selling smartphone in India with over 1 million sold.

