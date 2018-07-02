Honor Note 10 to come with 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display: Report

Honor Note 10 could feature a huge 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display. (Image of Honor 10 for representation) Honor Note 10 could feature a huge 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display. (Image of Honor 10 for representation)

Honor Note 10 is expected to appear sooner than expected, featuring a huge 6.9-inch sAMOLED display. A mysterious smartphone, code-named “Raven”, appears to have leaked on China’s social media network Weibo (via GSMArena). This is the first time we’re hearing about the Honor Note 10.

According to an image of the shipping carton, Samsung is supplying a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED panels to Huawei for a new phone. While earlier rumours claimed the display would be used for the Mate 20, now many believe that Huawei has ordered the gigantic display for the Honor Note 10 instead.

Separately, Honor’s President Zhao Ming-George in a recent post on Weibo had suggested the arrival of a big screen Honor 10. It’s being said that the Honor Note 10 will likely to be an improved version of the Honor 10, which made its debut in the market in May this year. Specifications and features of the Honor Note 10 are unknown at this moment. Of course, this is still a rumour and we will probably have to wait for a few more days to get a concrete information on the Honor Note 10.

The arrival of the Note 10 is an indication that Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is keen to revive its Note series. Back in 2016, the Chinese company launched the Honor Note 8 as a cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Unfortunately, Honor did not launch a new smartphone under its Note series in 2017.

In related news, Honor is said to launch a rebranded version of the Honor 9X in India this month. 91Mobiles reports that Honor 9X will be rebranded as the Honor 9i (2018) in India, when it hits the market in mid-July. For those who’re not aware, Honor 9i (2018) sports a 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 display, Kirin 659 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, dual rear-facing cameras, and a 3000mAh battery.

