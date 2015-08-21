Huawei Honor 7i announced with 13MP swivel camera and side fingerprint scanner

Huawei Honor 7i features a swivel camera and side fingerprint sensor (Source: Huawei)

Huawei shows that quirky smartphone designs are not yet dead. Huawei’s latest offering, Honor 7i comes with a camera mounted on a constant damp shaft that can be set freely at any angle. The camera is a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and flash attached to the same module.

Huawei Honor 7i features a 5.2-inch full HD display and runs EMUI 3.0 (Source: Huawei)

Oppo tried rotating camera lens with its N1 and later introduced N3 smartphone with motorised rotating camera lens. Though both the devices saw limited market success, the elimination of dual cameras on smartphones makes the whole smartphone an interesting piece of gadget.

Huawei Honor 7i is among the first few devices to feature a side fingerprint sensor. Huawei Honor 7i will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 processor with a 5.2-inch full HD display. The smartphone comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage or 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Huawei Honor 7i is now available for sale in China with a price of around 1899 Chinese Yuan for 32GB version.

