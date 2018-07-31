Huawei Grand sale on Amazon India: Deals, discounts on Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite are available with deals, discounts and offers during the Grand Huawei sale on Amazon India. Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite are available with deals, discounts and offers during the Grand Huawei sale on Amazon India.

Huawei is hosting its Grand Huawei sale on Amazon India. During the sale, Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite will get deals as well as other offers on July 31. Huawei P20 Lite will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000, while Vodafone is offering additional free data to Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite buyers. Huawei P20 Pro is the world’s first smartphone with three cameras at the rear, while P20 Lite features a dual rear camera setup. The smartphones were made available on sale exclusively on Amazon India starting May 3. Let us take a look at the deals, discounts and offers on Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite during the Grand Huawei sale:

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite deals, discounts, and offers

Huawei P20 Lite was launched in India at a price of Rs 19,999. The phone is currently available at Rs 18,999, at a discount of Rs 1,000. In addition, Citi Bank credit card users can avail 10 per cent cashback. However, do note that the offer is limited to Amazon Prime members. Other offers include no cost EMI and 100GB additional free data for 10 months from Vodafone. The smartphone is available in blue and black colour options.

Huawei P20 Pro is listed with the same Citi Bank, no cost EMI, and Vodafone deals as P20 Lite. The phone does not get a discount, and the price is Rs 64,999. Those interested in buying the P20 Pro can avail an extra Rs 6,000 off on exchange.

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite price in India

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite are exclusive to Amazon in India. Huawei P20 Pro is priced at Rs 64,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal space is not expandable. Huawei P20 Lite costs Rs 19,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot) model.

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite specifications, and features

Huawei P20 Pro sports a triple-camera system which is co-developed with German camera maker Leica. The setup consists of a 40MP colour camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 20MP monochrome sensor with f/1.6 aperture, and an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom (and up to 5x “hybrid zoom”). The phone has a 24MP front-facing selfie camera.

In terms of design, Huawei P20 Pro gets a glass back. Thanks to IP67 rating, the phone is waterproof. Huawei P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch OLED Full HD+ screen (2240 x 1080 pixels) and has a notch above the display. The phone is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 970 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB memory. The battery is a 4,000mAh one.

Huawei P20 Lite comes with a 5.84-inch Full HD+ Full View display, and runs Android 8.0 Oreo. Under the hood, it packs HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC with 4GB and 64GB storage. Huawei P20 Lite has a notch on top of the screen. It sports a combination of 16MP and 2MP rear cameras. The battery is 3,000mAh with fast charging support.

