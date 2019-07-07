Huawei founder says HongMeng OS is faster than Android, macOS

Huawei wants to cut down its dependency on Android, the world’s most popular mobile operating system. In an interview with French Magazine Le Point, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said that the company’s HongMeng operating system is more than a replacement for Android.

The executive said that the in-house operating system isn’t limited to smartphones or tablet. In fact, Huawei’s HongMeng OS would work on routers, data centers, printed circuit boards, routers, etc. In addition, Ren also made it clear that the OS would be powering self-driving cars and autonomous vehicles.

While previous reports claim the HongMeng OS is 60 per cent faster than Android, Ren noted that the in-house OS has a processing delay of fewer than 5 milliseconds. He also stated that the upcoming operating system is “likely” to be faster than Google’s Android and Apple’s macOS.

Ren understands that it would not to be easy to compete with Android and iOS, as both the platforms have robust developer support. He, however, acknowledged that the company is actively working on the development of an app store. To lure developers, Huawei is holding the two-day developer summit in China in August.

In May, the Trump administration banned US companies from doing business with the Chinese tech giant, citing national security risk. Last week, US President Donald Trump surprised many at the G20 summit in Osaka when he relaxed the ban on American companies doing business with Huawei. However, he did not make clear when companies like Google and Intel could start selling software and hardware components to Huawei. At the moment, Huawei remains on the US Commerce Department’s Entity List and is still considered “blacklisted”.

HongMeng OS will reportedly launch in China this year, followed by the global rollout next year. Many believe the company’s upcoming high-profile flagship, the Mate 30 Pro, could run on HongMeng OS.